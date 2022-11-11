Read full article on original website
Reading nonprofit requests holiday donations for kids
READING, Pa. — Ahead of the holiday season, a Reading nonprofit agency that serves at-risk kids is asking for the community's help. The Children's Home of Reading said it is serving more kids than ever before, and it's in need of even more donations. The nonprofit is asking for help so every child it serves has a gift this holiday season.
Richland Twp. planners OK 104 townhomes near former Watson Johnson landfill
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. – Plans for Richland Walk, a development of 104 townhomes proposed for 680 E. Pumping Station Road, were approved Tuesday night during the Richland Township Planning Commission meeting in Bucks County. Sam Costanzo and Scott Mill of Van Cleef Engineering, as well as Mike Tulio and...
Lower Mount Bethel faces 'squeeze' with development to the south, north, LVPC's Bradley says
Lower Mount Bethel Township is trying to stay rural, a tough task with development to the south and to the north. "They are really getting a squeeze between what's coming up from Forks (Township) and what's coming down from the RPL series of projects in Upper Mount Bethel Township," Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said during a committee meeting Tuesday.
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem getting facelift for Christmas this year
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem city hall area is getting a facelift this season that will serve as an interactive Instagram-worthy space for people visiting Payrow Plaza during the holidays. "At the beginning of each year, the committee reconvenes, and then we start planning so yeah, it takes a whole...
ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
Bethlehem residents could see hike in recycling fee
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Residents in the City of Bethlehem could be paying more for recycling services next year. During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council had its first reading of an ordinance outlining a $20 increase in yearly recycling fees for 2023. The ordinance increases the fee from...
Viewers send in photos of 1st snowfall of the season
The first snow of the season is officially in the books. Marilyn in Emmaus, Lehigh County, shared a photo of snowflakes falling, and Julie in Macungie, Lehigh County, sent video of snowfall there. Connie in Pottsville said the Schuylkill County city had a good inch sticking to the ground before...
BASD board director resigns, cites work obligations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Area School District director Craig Neiman has resigned, citing professional obligations that have made it difficult to attend board meetings. Neiman's resignation was effective Nov. 1, representing the BASD's District 2, which includes Hanover Township. The board will vote Nov. 21 on accepting his resignation. A...
Election wrap: Cartwright, Bognet, Fetterman, Oz, Trump, 2024, Scranton City Council, Mayor Cognetti and the Lackawanna County Commissioner's race
Award-winning Scranton Times-Tribune journalist Borys Krawczeniuk breaks down what happened during the 2022 general election. Borys talks about the Fetterman vs Oz race, transparency, and how things might have been different if Oz lost the primary election. We also discuss "tough hombre" Matt Cartwright, the ballot fiasco in Luzerne County, Trump's impact on the election, and what could happen in 2024.
2 new members join Reading Planning Commission
READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Robert Conklin and Lee Olsen from the Reading Planning Commission. Both resignations were requested by the city solicitor to have the city come into compliance with the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code because neither Conklin nor Olsen are residents of the city.
Bethlehem community center donates dozens of Thanksgiving meals, in effort started by student
Bethlehem community center donates dozens of Thanksgiving meals, in effort started by student. For the past seven years, volunteers have been coming together to give back to those in need. The effort, however, was all started by one student.
Irving Pool redo gets boost from Allentown City Council
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During a special meeting held at city hall Monday night, Allentown City Council advanced a $50,000 transfer to complete the construction of Irving Pool. The move allows the Parks and Recreation Department to implement the East Side pool's new design. The City has indicated the old pool and bathhouse will be replaced by an activity pool complete with a beachfront entrance, 3-foot deep wading area, water features, amenities, whirlpool-type features, swim lap lanes and a new bathhouse.
Berks mom sets up fund for family of man killed near KU
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County woman is trying to stop youth gun violence while honoring yet another victim of it. "I did this wholeheartedly for the family and for Diego Velazquez," said Cynthia Gonzalez of Reading. "I'm just trying to get the community to come together with some donations so we can get this young man a proper memorial."
Pottstown introduces 2023 budget, potential change to litter ordinance
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – During Pottstown Borough Council's meeting Monday night, Mayor Stephanie Henrick called for a change in the ordinance for littering. Henrick would like to eliminate citations for littering and allow police officers to issue immediate fines. She said this modification would result in less stress on the court system and allow for better use of time for police officers, as they would no longer have to attend court for littering fines.
Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz
EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
Exeter police chief: 'Our officers are drowning out there'
EXETER TWP., Pa. — "Our officers are drowning out there." That's what Matthew Harley, Exeter Township's acting police chief, told the township supervisors Monday night as he asked for help. He said he needs five new police officers to be hired in 2023. Harley told the supervisors that when...
Colebrookdale RR adds Pottstown trips to holiday schedule
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — This will be a holiday season like none other for the Colebrookdale Railroad. The Berks County-based tourist railroad announced Tuesday that, for the first time ever, it will offer roundtrip train excursions out of the Steel River Station at 61 W. King St. in Pottstown. The...
Three Montage Mountain-area properties appeal their property taxes to try to get them lowered
MOOSIC — Three Montage Mountain area properties — the former Lackawanna County Visitors Center, WNEP-TV and an office building on Glenmaura National Boulevard — are appealing their property tax bills to try to get them lowered. Meanwhile, the county’s first reassessment in more than 50 years remains...
EASD names new athletic director
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hired a new director of athletics Tuesday night at the education center. Matthew Baltz will officially acquire the post on Jan. 24, 2023. Baltz replaces longtime and retiring athletic director James Pokrivsak. "We have complete confidence in Matt...
