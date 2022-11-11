Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66.

According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized Conroy in a Facebook post on Friday morning, confirming the news.

In a statement given to Batman-News.com , Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed Conroy’s death as well, saying the “beloved actor” died after a short battle with cancer.

The statement from the studio remembers Conroy as an “unparalleled voice.”

“He would establish never-to-be-broken records as the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the super hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films – highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 animated series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games,” Warner Bros. wrote.

Several stars who worked with Conroy in the past weighed in on the loss, including Mark Hamill, known for playing “Batman: The Animated Series'” iteration of the Joker, as well as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars.”

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Conroy is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, and siblings Trisha and Tom Conroy.

His memorial services have not yet been decided, according to Warner Bros.

