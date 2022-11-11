Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
ringsidenews.com
Numerous Big Name Wrestlers Stiffed On Pay At Indie Show
New Evolution Pro faced a show crisis at one of their events on November 13th. The show featured some big name talents who were booked for a scheduled match and appearances. However, the promoter proved to be highly unprofessional and left the show in a messy situation. The New Evolution...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Always Saw Big Things In GUNTHER
WWE has a lot of moving pieces, and there is always concern when a fan-favorite gets their main roster call-up from NXT. WALTER became GUNTHER on the main roster after he emerged from the developmental brand, and now we must clear up a story going around about the former NXT UK Champion.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Downplays Isla Dawn’s Interference During NXT Women’s Title Match
Isla Dawn shocked everyone with her NXT debut last night. The NXT UK star helped Mandy Rose retain the NXT Women’s Champion in a Last Woman Standing match against Alba Fyre. WWE Digital Exclusive caught up with Mandy Rose backstage following her title defense against Alba Fyre. The Toxic Attraction star claimed Isla Dawn had nothing to do with her retaining the title.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Believed To Have Paid Braun Strowman Far Less For His WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year baffled many, as he was seen as a big star back then. The Monster Among Monsters finally made his WWE return a while ago, and fans have already adjusted to him being back on WWE television. Strowman was let go because of his lucrative contract, reportedly for $1.2 million per year, but it seems Ric Flair believes Triple H paid him far less upon his return to WWE.
ringsidenews.com
When Bret Hart Decided To Make Peace With Shawn Michaels
Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels ushered in a new era of professional wrestling for WWE following the departure of larger-than-life characters such as Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage to rival WCW. Hart and Michaels had mutual respect for each other until The Heartbreak Kid’s involvement in harmful escapades...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Planning Interesting New Show
Triple H helped change WWE in numerous ways after becoming the head of Creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Fans have been happy with everything WWE has changed so far as well. Now, WWE plans on introducing a new show with a very interesting name. The company has a plethora...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Reveals The Moment Triple H Earned His ‘Eternal Respect’
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, and he is universally respected for a good reason. Jericho has competed in many promotions all over the world throughout his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Chris Jericho is also “not Triple H’s biggest fan,” but one match on RAW forever altered how he perceived the WWE Hall of Famer.
ringsidenews.com
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk’s Possible WWE Return Is Greatly Opposed Within The Company
CM Punk’s run in WWE ended with a whimper after the Royal Rumble in 2014 when he was frustrated with the company, leading him to walk out on the company. He had gone on record to say that he absolutely detested his time with the promotion and would never go back there. Unsurprisingly, there are those in WWE who don’t want Punk back either.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Fuels WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors Even More With New Video
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the most entertaining performers in WWE history. The Texas Rattlesnake’s badass personality made him an icon in the fans’ minds. Even after retiring many years ago, he is still able to stay relevant today. Moreover, he is still able to stay in shape and looks great for his age.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Claims Logan Paul Is Better Than 90% Of Today’s Pro Wrestlers
The WWE roster includes some of the greatest wrestlers of all time. One of them is Logan Paul, who has only wrestled twice before his acclaimed WWE Crown Jewel match. Ric Flair, however, thinks the social media sensation is already superior to the majority of professionals in the field. Logan...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Fills The Room With Massive Smoking Device In Epic Video
Ric Flair remains one of the most influential names in pro wrestling history. He is friends with people from all walks of life, and that includes legendary boxer, Mike Tyson. The two started a partnership based on cannabis recently, and Flair is now set to appear at a huge cannabis event in Las Vegas.
ringsidenews.com
Real Reason Why Sami Zayn Was Absent From WWE SmackDown This Week
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the company truly trusts him now. He has consistently delivered in all of his roles so far, but he had to take a break this week. Now the reason for his break has been revealed.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Changed Up Plan For Dominik Mysterio On RAW This Week
WWE makes a lot of plans for their weekly television shows, but sometimes they need to switch things around. This week’s episode of WWE RAW was not immune to change at all. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE switched up plans for Dominik Mysterio on RAW this week. It was noted that Rey Mysterio’s son was not initially listed to wrestle on the show.
ringsidenews.com
TNT Set To Air ‘Countdown To AEW Full Gear’ Special
AEW Full Gear will be aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday and will also be the final pay-per-view for the calendar year. The company has a lot of interesting things planned for the event as well. In fact, AEW will be hyping up the event with a countdown special.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Really Wants To Become A Grand Slam Champion In WWE
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. She won multiple titles during her time in WWE so far, but even she has some lofty goals to accomplish. This includes her wanting to become a grand slam champion in WWE, which remains her ultimate goal for now.
Comments / 0