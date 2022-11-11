Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn
Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked, a major recent meta-analysis reveals. Engagement with narcissists of any type may lead to abusive situations. People should seek professional support if they are challenged by a narcissist in their life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to...
psychologytoday.com
Are You in a Relationship or a Situationship? 5 Ways to Tell
Be honest about your feelings and ask for what you want. Communicate openly, not passively. Do you find yourself confused about the relationship you share with someone you’ve been seeing or hooking up with for a while? Do you keep in touch but only sporadically? Do you feel enveloped in uncertainty about your future together? If yes, you are most likely in a "situationship."
Spectator
I love you
When we say “I love you” to the people in our lives, what does it mean, really? I say it all the time. Even when the way I convey it isn’t clear or concise and most of the time I don’t say it outright. For whatever...
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Self-Invalidation
A team of researchers created a measure of how people self-invalidate based on their feelings. Emotional self-invalidation is unfavorably viewing emotions and consequently seeing oneself with less self-respect. Emotional self-invalidation can happen when a person sees themselves as feeling an undue level of emotion or not enough emotion. The researchers...
psychologytoday.com
How to Combat Loneliness Within Relationships
When a person is lonely, they may think negatively about their loved one, which often leads to conflict, disharmony, and a lack of connection. Focusing on the breath calms the mind and body, allowing one to see more options and nuance, as well as gain a sense of empowerment. Addressing...
mailplus.co.uk
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life
Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
CNBC
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
Slate
Help! It Turns Out My Ex-Husband’s Affair Was Even More Twisted Than I Thought.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. My first marriage ended 20 years ago. I knew my husband...
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
A pregnant woman was furious when she wasn't able to get the autistic woman's food.
To whom would you give your favor? To a pregnant woman or an autistic woman?. During pregnancy, it is not uncommon to experience either a loss of appetite or a shift in one's preferences regarding certain foods. Six in ten pregnant women report having a food aversion.
Asking Your Guardian Angel
When it comes to matters of faith, some people feel more comfortable asking their guardian angel for guidance than talking to a religious leader or close friends or family. If you're one of those people, this article is for you.
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Comments / 7