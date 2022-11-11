Read full article on original website
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
Miro Jokes About His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized until he got released. His time in AEW hasn’t been all that good either as of late. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted...
Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
Numerous Big Name Wrestlers Stiffed On Pay At Indie Show
New Evolution Pro faced a show crisis at one of their events on November 13th. The show featured some big name talents who were booked for a scheduled match and appearances. However, the promoter proved to be highly unprofessional and left the show in a messy situation. The New Evolution...
Matt Cardona Is On WWE’s Radar For Possible Return
WWE’s roster is going through a real transition as their internal leadership also changed. Triple H is stacking his own rosters now, and that included bringing back several people already who were released over the past couple of years. We can confirm that Chelsea Green is on her way back to WWE, and her husband might not be too far behind her.
NWA Receives Major Fan Backlash After Crowning New World Champion
NWA presented their special pay-per-view show, Hard Times 3, on November 12, 2022, at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. The event saw the crowning of a new NWA World Champion, Tyrus, who picked up the win in a huge triple threat match. However, the promotion received major backlash for putting the title on Tyrus.
Steve Austin Fuels WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors Even More With New Video
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the most entertaining performers in WWE history. The Texas Rattlesnake’s badass personality made him an icon in the fans’ minds. Even after retiring many years ago, he is still able to stay relevant today. Moreover, he is still able to stay in shape and looks great for his age.
When Bret Hart Decided To Make Peace With Shawn Michaels
Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels ushered in a new era of professional wrestling for WWE following the departure of larger-than-life characters such as Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage to rival WCW. Hart and Michaels had mutual respect for each other until The Heartbreak Kid’s involvement in harmful escapades...
WWE Planning Interesting New Show
Triple H helped change WWE in numerous ways after becoming the head of Creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Fans have been happy with everything WWE has changed so far as well. Now, WWE plans on introducing a new show with a very interesting name. The company has a plethora...
WWE & ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin In Talks For WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He single-handedly brought in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most influential pro wrestlers of all time. In fact, there are already discussions for him to compete again.
Bronson Reed’s WWE Return Is A Safe Bet
WWE brought back a slew of released Superstars in recent months, invigorating their roster in the process. We previously confirmed that Chelsea Green is on her way back, but it wouldn’t surprise those backstage if another big name returns as well. A tenured member of the WWE creative team...
WWE Makes Abrupt Change To Match For This Week’s RAW
Matt Riddle remained on television and wrestled in honor of the injured Randy Orton after The Viper went out of action. He has already become one of the mainstays of WWE television. WWE switched up his upcoming match for no announced reason, but the card is always subject to change.
Finn Balor Claims He Is The Most Underrated WWE Superstar Right Now
Finn Balor is a former 2-time NXT Champion and has seen a lot of success on the developmental brand, but the same can’t be said for his main roster run. In fact, many people believe he has yet to reach his potential in the company and is truly underrated. Judging by his recent comments, Finn Balor also believes he is the most underrated star in WWE right now.
Chris Jericho Reveals The Moment Triple H Earned His ‘Eternal Respect’
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, and he is universally respected for a good reason. Jericho has competed in many promotions all over the world throughout his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Chris Jericho is also “not Triple H’s biggest fan,” but one match on RAW forever altered how he perceived the WWE Hall of Famer.
TNT Set To Air ‘Countdown To AEW Full Gear’ Special
AEW Full Gear will be aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday and will also be the final pay-per-view for the calendar year. The company has a lot of interesting things planned for the event as well. In fact, AEW will be hyping up the event with a countdown special.
Nikkita Lyons Claps Back After Zoey Stark Explained Reason For Betraying Her On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark betrayed Nikkita Lyons after they failed to defeat Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship during the November 8th, 2022 episode of WWE NXT. The NXT Lioness, however, recently tweeted some motivational words for her followers and mocked her former friend for backstabbing.
