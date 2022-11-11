ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

chapelboro.com

Mack Brown’s Trust Pays Off in UNC Football’s Win at Wake Forest

With his team facing a 4th-and-5, trailing by a point and the clock ticking toward five minutes remaining, Carolina head coach Mack Brown did something fans might not have expected: he trusted his defense. It was a defense which had given up 34 points and a 14-point first-quarter lead to that point.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Clinches Coastal Division With Gutsy Win at Wake Fo

The Tar Heels are punching their ticket to Charlotte, but it didn’t come easy. No. 15 Carolina gutted out a 36-34 win at Wake Forest Saturday night, taking the lead on a late Noah Burnette field goal and standing firm on defense to ice the victory. Not only is UNC celebrating just its second ACC Coastal Division title, but Carolina finishes the season 6-0 in true road games. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a program which finished 0-5 in true road games a year ago.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Advances to Program’s 26th Final Four

The UNC field hockey team kept the good times rolling in its final home game of the year, defeating Saint Joseph’s 5-2 on Sunday to advance to the program’s 26th Final Four, the most all-time in Division 1 field hockey. UNC held a 3-0 lead at halftime and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Reidsville Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
GREENSBORO, NC
Albany Herald

Georgia Falls to Wake Forest 71-81

It was a sloppy road loss for the Georgia Bulldogs Friday night as they fell to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 71-81 loss to Wake Forest. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game, but did show some fight near the end of the second half. The Demon...
ATHENS, GA
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Defeats Delaware 5-1 in NCAA Tournament Opener

The No. 1 UNC field hockey team began its quest for a 10th NCAA title in style Friday afternoon, defeating Delaware 5-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium. The Tar Heels are now through to the national quarterfinals against the either Wake Forest or Saint Joseph’s. That game will be played Sunday at noon in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Graham, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Garner Magnet High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Alamance High School on November 11, 2022, 21:00:00.
GARNER, NC
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC

Community Policy