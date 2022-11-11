Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
chapelboro.com
Mack Brown’s Trust Pays Off in UNC Football’s Win at Wake Forest
With his team facing a 4th-and-5, trailing by a point and the clock ticking toward five minutes remaining, Carolina head coach Mack Brown did something fans might not have expected: he trusted his defense. It was a defense which had given up 34 points and a 14-point first-quarter lead to that point.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Clinches Coastal Division With Gutsy Win at Wake Fo
The Tar Heels are punching their ticket to Charlotte, but it didn’t come easy. No. 15 Carolina gutted out a 36-34 win at Wake Forest Saturday night, taking the lead on a late Noah Burnette field goal and standing firm on defense to ice the victory. Not only is UNC celebrating just its second ACC Coastal Division title, but Carolina finishes the season 6-0 in true road games. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a program which finished 0-5 in true road games a year ago.
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Advances to Program’s 26th Final Four
The UNC field hockey team kept the good times rolling in its final home game of the year, defeating Saint Joseph’s 5-2 on Sunday to advance to the program’s 26th Final Four, the most all-time in Division 1 field hockey. UNC held a 3-0 lead at halftime and...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Veterans Day and UNC Sports
In today’s news: UNC and Orange County join forces for Veterans Day. Also, a big weekend for UNC sports, from football to field hockey.
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
Duke basketball big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start,...
Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Albany Herald
Georgia Falls to Wake Forest 71-81
It was a sloppy road loss for the Georgia Bulldogs Friday night as they fell to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 71-81 loss to Wake Forest. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game, but did show some fight near the end of the second half. The Demon...
Photos: North Carolina defeats Wake Forest
Check out photos as the Tar Heels face the Demon Deacons in college football action.
What we learned about NC State basketball in its 73-67 win over Campbell Friday night
“When you look around college basketball there’s so much parity now,” Kevin Keatts said. “When you play against a team like Campbell, and the reason why we scheduled them, is because they were a unique offensive team.”
chapelboro.com
Rachel Jones and Ally Mastroianni Named Finalists for NCAA Woman of the Year
Two Tar Heels are among 30 finalists nationwide for the NCAA’s annual Woman of the Year Award. Rachel Jones of the women’s soccer program and Ally Mastroianni of the women’s lacrosse program are both among the nominees for the honor. Jones, who is in her fifth and...
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Defeats Delaware 5-1 in NCAA Tournament Opener
The No. 1 UNC field hockey team began its quest for a 10th NCAA title in style Friday afternoon, defeating Delaware 5-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium. The Tar Heels are now through to the national quarterfinals against the either Wake Forest or Saint Joseph’s. That game will be played Sunday at noon in Chapel Hill.
East Forsyth downs Mount Tabor; advances to third round of 4-A playoffs
KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – It’s on to the third round of the NCHSAA 4-A state playoffs for the East Forsyth Eagles. East, the No. 4 seed in the West, beat visiting Mount Tabor, the No. 20 seed, 42-0 on Saturday in a game that was postponed from Friday night because of the remnants of Hurricane ...
Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Power Outages, Football Preview, and Eno Arts Mill
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including power outages in Chapel Hill, a preview of UNC vs. Wake Forest, and a story on the Eno Arts Mill.
Graham, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
