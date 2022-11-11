Read full article on original website
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
15 details you should remember before watching 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Since T'Challa's first appearance in "Captain America: Civil War," the Wakandan king and his people have appeared in several Marvel projects.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
Collider
All The Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is quite a lot that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest from writer-director Ryan Coogler, has achieved. It honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020, sets in motion the Ironheart series, and serves as an entertaining blockbuster. As such, there are a lot of moving pieces as it tries to fulfill its franchise obligations alongside its emotional ones. We’ve been reflecting on the questions that remain about the impact it could have on both the series and this particular story. Thus, we’re going to jump into all the implications the film could have on the road ahead and will be spoiling almost everything.
Here is how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' handles Chadwick Boseman's death in the film
The star of the first "Black Panther" movie died before the sequel could be filmed. Here's how the sequel pays tribute to the actor.
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
Ryan Coogler explains his plan for Wakanda Forever if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t died
We’re now less than a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the excitement is palpable. Fans of the MCU and the Black Panther franchise can’t wait to see this movie, and Marvel keeps releasing exciting new footage on a regular basis. But we still wonder what kind of a movie Wakanda Forever would have been if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t tragically passed away.
BET
Twitter Has Spoken: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Best MCU Movie This Year’
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
Where we left every major 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' character before the sequel
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," premieres in theaters on November 11. Insider has compiled a list of when we last saw all the main characters.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Movie Review: The MCU Goes Diplomatic in Cathartic Chadwick Boseman Send Off
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provides a respectful tribute to Chadwick Boseman's memory, crafting a cathartic journey for Wakanda moving forward.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Box Office Debuts at $22.6 Million
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final project in Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and is already considered a roaring success both critically and commercially. The film opened on Friday, November 11, to a staggering $84 million and has crossed $180 million for its first weekend at the domestic box office. IMAX is a part of that total, with their box office coming in at $22.6 million from the film's global opening from 800 IMAX screens worldwide.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Will Prince T’Challa be the next Black Panther?
Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now that we’ve had a chance to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have a better understanding of what the future holds for Shuri and the nation built on vibranium. However, there’s one question that is a little bit up in the air.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review: Ryan Coogler's Somber Marvel Blockbuster Is A Remarkable Work
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not the film that it was intended to be when development first began on the sequel back in in 2018. Sure, writer/director Ryan Coogler knew that he wanted to introduce Namor The Submariner as the titular hero’s foil in the story he was crafting, but said hero was supposed to be Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa – the newly crowned King of Wakanda in the midst of his rule following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
Florence Kasumba Says Using The Equipment On Set Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is A Dream Come True
It's the opening weekend of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and the movie has already made over $10 million (according to Box Office Mojo) in its first 24 hours of theatrical release. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes are giving it a solid 85% rating, but audiences are raving at 95%. It's sitting a little lower at 7.4/10 on IMDb, but the strange abundance of 1-star reviews might be a sign of some review-bomb shenanigans. Regardless of what the haters might have to say, the film is performing very well in theaters and getting lots of positive feedback from critics and audiences — and that can largely be attributed to the overall environment on set.
The Verge
Wakanda Forever’s mid-credits scene is exactly the right kind of surprising
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever draws to a close with most everyone thinking that they have a solid understanding of the world’s balance of power following the passing of one Black Panther and the rise of a new one. But the movie’s solitary mid-credits sequence introduces a surprising new twist that could upend all that and set the stage for a very different kind of Black Panther story going forward.
Ryan Coogler Discusses His Marvel Future After ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: ‘This Movie Got Everything I Have’
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview...
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
