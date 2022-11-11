What Do Hornets Fans Think The Team Should Do With Miles Bridges?

Fans exclusively shared their opinion with All Hornets on Miles Bridges potentially returning to the team

Give Him A Second Chance

Fan #1 I’d like to think that the organisation will help him get through his issues as well as outsider groups he’ll be made to attend. I think he’s personally dodged a bullet by not serving any jail time. A suspension from the league is necessary as a show of force in that they take incidents such as these seriously. Once that is served a public apology to the city & fan base would go a long way. A new deal to tie him down but not close to the money he could have made prior to this. And finally a slow integration back into the team.

Fan #2 I think what Miles did is a disgrace and there’s something to be said on how domestic violence is handled. However, I support the idea that if Mychelle Johnson isn’t wanting the game to be taken away from him that he should be back in the NBA and that the hornets should take him back. Give him a second chance. If he violates his probation and gets punished again then that’s a different story. We’re too quick to ride with athletes on the up and abandon them when they deal with real issues. If it’s okay with her (the victim), it’s okay with me.

Fan #3 my position on Miles is a little complicated, but I’ve come to the conclusion I want him back in Charlotte. What he did was terrible and disgusting (that goes without saying), but I do believe in second chances, especially for young people. I felt weirdly satisfied with how the sentencing played out. I don’t think jail would help anyone in this situation long-term, but his ex is provided protection and comfort through the no-contact/restraining order, the kids won’t totally lose their dad but are seeing him with supervision and in a stable environment, plus the 3 year probation will hopefully help keep Miles on the straight and narrow. I believe this should be his last chance, but that he should be given the chance to rehabilitate himself not only for himself, but for his children. Charlotte is the right place to do it, his brothers on the team clearly care about him and a small market to stay focused on the game.

Torn On The Best Path Forward

Fan #4 I'm incredibly conflicted. On one hand, what miles bridges did is absolutely inexcusable. Legally guilty or not, the pictures of his wife's bruised face and the video of his son describing what he saw speaks for itself. His behavior was reprehensible. However, on the other hand... there is a part of me that wants to separate miles bridges the player and teammate, and miles bridges the clearly broken human being. He has always been a consummate teammate and a professional dedicated to both his craft and organization. We've seen him take leaps and bounds each year throughout his hornets career. He's put in the work. He's beloved in the locker room. Do I think the way he hurt his family is sickening? absolutely. Do I think he needs serious mental health help? absolutely. But do I think, in turn, he deserves to lose his livelihood, with the hornets also losing a key piece of their locker room? Well... like I said, I'm conflicted.

Fan #5 I have been around domestic violence before and am torn between what to do with him. I think if he can show that he can be an upstanding member of society and show that he changed he deserves another shot. If his actions continue to point in the wrong direction then no we should not

Never Want Him Back

Fan #6 I don’t want him back in Charlotte. He deserves a severe suspension from the NBA and time away from the game to work on himself as is clearly needed through what occurred and then furthermore alluded to by Mychelle Johnson in her Instagram post about additional issues/problems as well. I don't think there should be a conversation about him returning to any team anytime soon until he has had clear time to sift through his issues and complete many of the terms within his probationary period.

Fan #7 As far as Miles specifically, I do believe in forgiveness but I also believe there should be consequences for actions. It feels inappropriate to give millions of dollars to a player months after such a horrific act. Also, as players have used their voices to speak on issues that are important to them, it is essential for the Hornets to think about the type of person they want to give a platform to. In my opinion Bridges does not deserve for the Hornets to platform him and the Hornets are better served spending that money on other players and voices. The Hornets have spoken out on important issues and resigning Bridges will undercut a lot of good they have done

