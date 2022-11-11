Read full article on original website
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
sheltonherald.com
Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos
SHELTON — Developers are looking to expand on already approved plans for a marina, restaurant and apartment buildings off River Road along the Housatonic River. Developers Ricar, LLC, and Mianus Holdings, LLC, who had previously received Planned Development District approval for land listed at 704, 712, 722 River Road, have now added the neighboring lot at 726 River Road, the former Autoswage site, and are proposing an expansion of the original plans to include condominiums and an office building.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect new real estate property assessments
You may have heard rumblings around town about an upcoming property revaluation process, so I wanted to use this month’s column to clarify what this means and give you more information on what to expect. Pursuant to Connecticut state law, each town is required to conduct a revaluation on...
NBC Connecticut
Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today
People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
Eyewitness News
CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: West Hartford native discusses being his own boss
(WTNH) – So many people would love to be their own boss. It’s not always easy, but freedom can bring lots of joy and money. Entrepreneurs are behind so many small businesses. A West Hartford native who created his own company credits his mom and dad for his...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
3 locations in southeast Connecticut to have wrong way driver detection installed
NEWINGTON, Conn — Construction to battle the rise in wrong-way crashes on Connecticut's limited access highways is happening on three ramps in the southeastern part of the state starting Thursday. This is part of the Connecticut Department of Transportation's $20 million project. Roadway ramp preparations for wrong-way detection system...
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
Coliseum Grave Rumbles Back To Life
The ghosts of metal bands, hockey brawlers, and Bible-thumping Jehovah’s Witnesses were shaken from their graves Thursday as a groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction of a bustling mini-city on the burial grounds of the old New Haven Coliseum. A crowd even reemerged on the vacant lot along with — depending...
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains, gutters ahead of Storm Nicole's arrival in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Even though Tropical Storm Nicole's remnants are not approaching Connecticut until Friday evening, residents along the shoreline are being encouraged to prepare now for the storm. Residents are asked to clear out storm drains on their street, as well as their gutters, to prevent water...
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
sheltonherald.com
University of Saint Joseph dining hall chef 'dismissed' after failed West Hartford health check, company says
WEST HARTFORD — University of Saint Joseph's McGovern Dining Hall has passed reinspection after a September routine health check revealed mouse droppings, flies and "unclean" equipment, the report shows. A West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department inspector scored the dining hall a 73 out of 100 at a routine inspection on...
MDC closes recreation areas Friday ahead of inclement weather
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) announced Thursday that they'll be closing their recreation areas on Friday due to inclement weather, as the remains of Hurricane Nicole move north. These areas consist primarily of the trails and areas around the reservoirs in West Hartford and Bloomfield. Connecticut...
Eyewitness News
Downed trees reported on roads across the state
(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester and Glastonbury. Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton. “There is a tree and...
DEEP adds 284 acres of hunting land in Tolland County
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers will have an additional 284 acres to hunt on in Tolland County this fall, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The land is part of the Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Hebron. DEEP manages a second Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area […]
Deneen takes the 4th District probate race
WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
