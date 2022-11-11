ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

high-profile.com

Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC

Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos

SHELTON — Developers are looking to expand on already approved plans for a marina, restaurant and apartment buildings off River Road along the Housatonic River. Developers Ricar, LLC, and Mianus Holdings, LLC, who had previously received Planned Development District approval for land listed at 704, 712, 722 River Road, have now added the neighboring lot at 726 River Road, the former Autoswage site, and are proposing an expansion of the original plans to include condominiums and an office building.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today

People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
FARMINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Coliseum Grave Rumbles Back To Life

The ghosts of metal bands, hockey brawlers, and Bible-thumping Jehovah’s Witnesses were shaken from their graves Thursday as a groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction of a bustling mini-city on the burial grounds of the old New Haven Coliseum. A crowd even reemerged on the vacant lot along with — depending...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

MDC closes recreation areas Friday ahead of inclement weather

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) announced Thursday that they'll be closing their recreation areas on Friday due to inclement weather, as the remains of Hurricane Nicole move north. These areas consist primarily of the trails and areas around the reservoirs in West Hartford and Bloomfield. Connecticut...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Downed trees reported on roads across the state

(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester and Glastonbury. Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton. “There is a tree and...
COLCHESTER, CT
WTNH

DEEP adds 284 acres of hunting land in Tolland County

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers will have an additional 284 acres to hunt on in Tolland County this fall, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The land is part of the Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Hebron. DEEP manages a second Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area […]
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Deneen takes the 4th District probate race

WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT
Outsider.com

Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
CONNECTICUT STATE

