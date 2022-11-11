ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DoingItLocal

Milford News: Laundromat Fire

2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
MILFORD, CT
NHPR

Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact

A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Construction on former New Haven Coliseum site begins next week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — More development is coming to New Haven and it will happen on the site where the former New Haven Coliseum used to stand. A project that's expected to break ground next week could take up to a decade to complete, but nobody in New Haven is complaining given how long they've had to wait for it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships

VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
high-profile.com

Construction Begins on Newington Development

Newington, CT – Grossman Development Group (GDG), in partnership with Callahan, Inc. and Long Wharf Capital, has launched construction at Meadow Commons, a 24-acre mixed-use destination in Newington. Washington Trust is supplying the debt for the retail portion of the development. In addition to 78,000sf of retail, the site...
NEWINGTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Talking Transportation: EVs and the Electric Grid

There’s no doubt that EVs (electric vehicles) are our future. The question is, are we ready for them?. There are already over 25,000 EVs in Connecticut, almost half of that number in Fairfield County with Westport drivers owning the most. They’re not cheap to buy ($30,000+ each) but cheaper to operate (for now).
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut veteran gifted a free car

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Deferred Fees Paid For Luxury High-Rise

The city has received a one-time windfall of $2.7 million in deferred building permit fees from the now-former owner of 360 State St., thereby closing out two parallel developer deals that date back more than a decade. According to the city’s online land records database, on Oct. 26, Mayor Justin...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Marijuana Retailer Takes Old Saybrook to Superior Court

OLD SAYBROOK – Fine Fettle is appealing the Zoning Commission’s decision to reject the company’s proposal to open a retail marijuana store on Boston Post Road, saying the commission’s decision was arbitrary. In October, the commission voted 3-2 to reject Fine Fettle’s application for a marijuana...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
MILFORD, CT
AdWeek

Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV

Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
HARTFORD, CT

