These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Laundromat Fire
2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
NHPR
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact
A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Residents paying for crews to pick up litter
(WTNH) – Every day, people across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars annually to pick up that roadside trash, and residents pay for that. Watch the video above...
Construction on former New Haven Coliseum site begins next week
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — More development is coming to New Haven and it will happen on the site where the former New Haven Coliseum used to stand. A project that's expected to break ground next week could take up to a decade to complete, but nobody in New Haven is complaining given how long they've had to wait for it.
EVs are Connecticut’s future. Will there be enough juice?
Charging up a Tesla costs about $14 and can take you maybe 300 miles. But that’s based on current electric rates. But they’re going up, way up.
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
high-profile.com
Construction Begins on Newington Development
Newington, CT – Grossman Development Group (GDG), in partnership with Callahan, Inc. and Long Wharf Capital, has launched construction at Meadow Commons, a 24-acre mixed-use destination in Newington. Washington Trust is supplying the debt for the retail portion of the development. In addition to 78,000sf of retail, the site...
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
ctexaminer.com
Talking Transportation: EVs and the Electric Grid
There’s no doubt that EVs (electric vehicles) are our future. The question is, are we ready for them?. There are already over 25,000 EVs in Connecticut, almost half of that number in Fairfield County with Westport drivers owning the most. They’re not cheap to buy ($30,000+ each) but cheaper to operate (for now).
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Themis Klarides discusses election results
(WTNH) – Election Day is over, and the results are in. Former State Rep. Themis Klarides joined Dennis House to election results. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Connecticut veteran gifted a free car
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Deferred Fees Paid For Luxury High-Rise
The city has received a one-time windfall of $2.7 million in deferred building permit fees from the now-former owner of 360 State St., thereby closing out two parallel developer deals that date back more than a decade. According to the city’s online land records database, on Oct. 26, Mayor Justin...
ctexaminer.com
Marijuana Retailer Takes Old Saybrook to Superior Court
OLD SAYBROOK – Fine Fettle is appealing the Zoning Commission’s decision to reject the company’s proposal to open a retail marijuana store on Boston Post Road, saying the commission’s decision was arbitrary. In October, the commission voted 3-2 to reject Fine Fettle’s application for a marijuana...
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Next Steps After Early Voting Receives Overwhelming Support
Connecticut voters made some history this week by showing overwhelming support for early voting. Before Tuesday, Connecticut was only one of four states in the country that didn't have some form of early in-person voting. So now that it's approved, what happens next? And when will we see the changes take effect?
AdWeek
Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV
Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
