Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
