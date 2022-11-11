Read full article on original website
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
UNC Field Hockey Advances to Program’s 26th Final Four
The UNC field hockey team kept the good times rolling in its final home game of the year, defeating Saint Joseph’s 5-2 on Sunday to advance to the program’s 26th Final Four, the most all-time in Division 1 field hockey. UNC held a 3-0 lead at halftime and...
Why is everyone discounting Drake Maye and UNC as possible Playoff crashers?
Yes, there is a chance where Drake Maye and the rest of the UNC football team can make the College Football Playoff this season. It might be as a huge long shot, but UNC has a chance at making the College Football Playoff with Heisman Trophy contender Drake Maye at quarterback.
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans
Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
The Morning News: Veterans Day and UNC Sports
In today’s news: UNC and Orange County join forces for Veterans Day. Also, a big weekend for UNC sports, from football to field hockey.
UNC Field Hockey Defeats Delaware 5-1 in NCAA Tournament Opener
The No. 1 UNC field hockey team began its quest for a 10th NCAA title in style Friday afternoon, defeating Delaware 5-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium. The Tar Heels are now through to the national quarterfinals against the either Wake Forest or Saint Joseph’s. That game will be played Sunday at noon in Chapel Hill.
‘Hate it for these seniors’: What we learned about NC State in loss to Boston College
“I don’t know what to say,” Dave Doeren said. “I’m pretty down for these kids. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win and didn’t coach well enough to win, and I always put that on me.”
Mack Brown’s Trust Pays Off in UNC Football’s Win at Wake Forest
With his team facing a 4th-and-5, trailing by a point and the clock ticking toward five minutes remaining, Carolina head coach Mack Brown did something fans might not have expected: he trusted his defense. It was a defense which had given up 34 points and a 14-point first-quarter lead to that point.
Duke Wins At Davidson, 60-37
Duke got a 60-37 road win at Davidson Saturday but no one seems overly pleased about it. You won’t see this often: Duke won by 23 and had 20 turnovers and 14 in just the first half. Reagan Richardson had five in 14 minutes but everyone had at least one except for Taya Corosdale.
What we learned about NC State basketball in its 73-67 win over Campbell Friday night
“When you look around college basketball there’s so much parity now,” Kevin Keatts said. “When you play against a team like Campbell, and the reason why we scheduled them, is because they were a unique offensive team.”
NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester
RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
The 5:00 News – Power Outages, Football Preview, and Eno Arts Mill
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including power outages in Chapel Hill, a preview of UNC vs. Wake Forest, and a story on the Eno Arts Mill.
UNC Joins Orange County for Annual Veterans Day Ceremony, Memorial Reflection
Orange County held its annual Veterans Day ceremony near the site of the county Veterans Memorial on Friday morning, with much of the traditional program. There was a recognition of all armed forces, a prominent guest speaker and an update on the ongoing construction phases of the memorial outside the Seymour Center in Chapel Hill.
Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
Making a Splash: Back to Basics
To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
Sigma Heritage Tour showcases Raleigh's historically Black locations
A blue bus filled with people eager to learn more about life in Raleigh a century ago rolled through the city's streets Saturday during the Sigma Heritage Tour.
Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill
A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon. A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
