Read full article on original website
Related
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff With Heartfelt Statement
Offset has broken his silence regarding his cousin Takeoff’s death. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), the rapper legally known as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to Instagram to express his love for his Migos bandmate, stating that his sudden passing has left him with “unbearable” pain. “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this,” the “Code” rapper captioned the sincere post. “This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”More from VIBE.comGucci Mane Grieves For Hip-Hop In Emotional "Letter...
Chrisean Rock Reacts To Blueface’s Arrest On Attempted Murder Charge
Chrisean Rock, the girlfriend of rapper Blueface, has spoken out following the rap star’s arrest on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The reality TV star, who was with Blue in Las Vegas at the time of his detainment, declared her loyalty to the “Thotiana” rapper in a series of posts on social media. “Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever,” she captioned a clip of her and Blueface filmed shortly prior to his arrest. More from VIBE.comBlueface Arrested For Attempted...
Comments / 0