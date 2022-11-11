Chrisean Rock, the girlfriend of rapper Blueface, has spoken out following the rap star’s arrest on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The reality TV star, who was with Blue in Las Vegas at the time of his detainment, declared her loyalty to the “Thotiana” rapper in a series of posts on social media. “Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever,” she captioned a clip of her and Blueface filmed shortly prior to his arrest. More from VIBE.comBlueface Arrested For Attempted...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 MINUTES AGO