This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From Texas
Craftsman Row Saloon Goes Bigger and Brighter for Annual Christmas Pop-Up
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy
The richest person in Philadelphia
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win
Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Line Combos, Crosby & Kallgren
The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins enter tonight’s game both looking back at their last game. However, they’re doing it for different reasons. Uncharacteristically, the Penguins are not playing as well as usual. They have a 5-6-2 record on the season. However, the team comes out of Washington on the heels of a 4-1 victory. Until that point, they had not won a game in their last seven outings.
Scott Wedman Said He Saw Larry Bird’s True Competitive Nature When They Both Ran a Charity 10K Race
Scott Wedman saw Larry Bird's true competitiveness during a Boston road race. The post Scott Wedman Said He Saw Larry Bird’s True Competitive Nature When They Both Ran a Charity 10K Race appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
Yardbarker
2022-23 Hart Trophy Tracker
Welcome to THW’s 2022-23 Hart Trophy tracker. Using a mix of traditional analysis and newer analytical tools, this list will serve as a ranking of the NHL’s top Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidates over the course of the regular season. Just to get out ahead of the crowd, here’s an explanation for why points aren’t everything, in case some players aren’t ranked as high as you may believe is warranted.
Yardbarker
Giroux returns to Philadelphia; Sens defeat Flyers, 4-1
Claude Giroux had a fruitful return to the Wells Fargo Center, sharing three assists as the Ottawa Senators cashed in on their opportunities against the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1. Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal for the Flyers. He cleaned the crease after Travis Konecny drove to the net with tenacity....
Yardbarker
Keys to a Perfect Canadiens Game for 2022-23 Rebuild
Put simply, the Montreal Canadiens are wrecking their own rebuild this 2022-23 season. The Canadiens objectively have too many holes throughout the lineup to realistically make the playoffs, most notably in net and on defense. Nevertheless, at 8-6-1 and tied with the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Penguins Sloppy, Survive to Get Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) had a pair of third period leads, but neither lasted one minute. The Penguins squandered three leads to the Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1), including allowing a game-tying goal just 42 seconds after taking a late third-period lead. Montreal winger Mike Hoffman roofed a shot...
ESPN
Jordie Benn scores as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 3-2
TORONTO -- — Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves. Kallgren stopped 19 shots in Friday night's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Phillies Season in Review: Nick Castellanos
Nick Castellanos did nearly everything wrong in 2022, and the Philadelphia Phillies need him to be better in 2023.
