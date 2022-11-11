ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
WBAY Green Bay

LIVE BLOG: McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field in Packers-Cowboys game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-6) are looking to end a five-game losing streak as they return home to host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). The game marks a return of former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau Field. It’s McCarthy’s first visit back to Lambeau Field since taking over as coach of the Cowboys.
San Angelo LIVE!

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Spoil McCarthy’s Return to Green Bay in OT

GREEN BAY, WI — The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3:25 CST. Cowboys’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip back to Green Bay since being fired in 2018 soured as the Packers beat the Cowboys in overtime, 31-28. After a scoreless 1st quarter, the Cowboys got on the board when QB Dak Prescott connected with WR CeeDee Lamb for a 3-yard touchdown. The 17-play, 83-yard drive took 8:21 off the clock and gave Dallas the lead with 9:52 remaining in the 2nd quarter, 7-0.
numberfire.com

Aaron Jones (ankle) not listed on Green Bay's Week 10 injury report

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) is available for Week 10's game against the Dallas Cowboys. After three limited sessions, Jones was not listed on the Packers' injury report despite leaving Week 9 with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Dallas unit ranked third in FanDuel...
Tri-City Herald

Live Updates: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are welcoming Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys to Lambeau Field on Sunday. Follow along all day for updates. - Mason Crosby and Ramiz Ahmed, as expected, will split the kicking duties for the Packers. Doing his usual pregame routine, Crosby hit the left upright from 53 yards to the south before splitting the uprights. Maybe 15 yards from the field-goal operation, Ahmed was working on kickoffs. His strong leg is apparent compared to Crosby, who has struggled with kickoffs this season.
