GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are welcoming Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys to Lambeau Field on Sunday. Follow along all day for updates. - Mason Crosby and Ramiz Ahmed, as expected, will split the kicking duties for the Packers. Doing his usual pregame routine, Crosby hit the left upright from 53 yards to the south before splitting the uprights. Maybe 15 yards from the field-goal operation, Ahmed was working on kickoffs. His strong leg is apparent compared to Crosby, who has struggled with kickoffs this season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO