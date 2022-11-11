ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

4 Observations: The Bills head-scratching loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills held a 17-point second half lead at home and somehow let it slip away, losing to the Vikings 33-30 in overtime. The offense and defense had equal opportunities to secure the win and failed. Here are my 4 observations from the loss to Minnesota: Second half struggles – The Bills […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Yardbarker

2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday for a Week 10 showdown. They're coming off a heartbreaking loss last week to the Miami Dolphins which saw the dynamic play of quarterback Justin Fields. Once again, the Bears seek to win their fourth game of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell holds weekly news conference

Coming off his first road win as head coach of the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media following the crazy 31-30 victory over the Chicago Bears. Up next for the Lions is a trip to New Jersey as Campbell faces his former team, the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium (1 ET, Fox). The Giants are among the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, entering Sunday's contest with a 7-2 record.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

The 2022-23 Detroit Pistons are getting into “Process” territory

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a rough start and that is putting it lightly. They are just 3-10 after 13 games, tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference with the Hornets. Surprisingly, they aren’t the worst in the entire league, as that honor belongs to the Rockets and Lakers, who have only won two games apiece.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Five things to watch: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

The Lions finally got the monkey off their back with a win over the Packers. Now, it looks to notch back-to-back wins for the first time since 2020. It also looks to win on the road for the first time under Dan Campbell. It goes up against a resurgent Bears offense led by QB Justin Fields, who's looked much improved over the past few weeks. He looks like he's finally living up to the billing of a first-round pick.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Taylor Swift adds second Ford Field concert to Eras Tour docket

Taylor Swift is doubling down on Ford Field. The pop superstar has added a second Detroit concert to her 2023 tour itinerary, according to new dates posted Friday. She will now play the Detroit Lions home on June 9, in addition to her previously announced June 10 concert. Pre-sale tickets...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Skill-position players help spur comeback vs. Bears

Chicago — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance following their 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff fought through some early struggles with the blitz, which included a pair of batted passes and eating an unnecessary sack in the red zone, playing efficiently while leading a trio of lengthy scoring drives. None was more impressive than the 91-yard march late in the fourth quarter that gave the Lions the lead. Facing third-and-eight, he fired a perfect pass to Tom Kennedy, hitting the receiver in stride across the middle for a 44-yard gain that led to the go-ahead touchdown two snaps later.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions storm back, overcome Bears' Justin Fields to end road skid

Chicago — On a brisk, Sunday afternoon in November, the Detroit Lions were able to exorcise some demons at Solider Field. That 13-game streak without a win on the road? That's done. Securing back-to-back wins for the first time since October 2020? Check that one off the list, too. And the Lions did it all by rallying from 14 points down entering the fourth quarter, a feat the team hadn't accomplished in their last 98 tries, dating back to Halloween, 1993.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bears Matchup Flashback: Escaping The Lions Den On Turkey Day

This Sunday, the Chicago Bears face the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. The Week 10 matchup features two teams with a combined record of 5-12. The Bears enter with a 3-6 record and the Lions are 2-6. Not much winning has occurred for either team. Last time out, Chicago suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to miss a week with left shin soreness

Detroit — Cade Cunningham will miss the next three games due to left shin soreness, the Pistons announced Saturday. The second-year guard will not be available for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors or next week's games against the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

OctoPulse podcast: Wings head west for four-game test, Jakub Petr interview

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 8-2 loss at home against the Rangers, previews the western road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Saturday and Czechia U18 hockey coach Jakub Petr is the special guest on episode 79 of the Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast. Petr coached four...

Comments / 0

Community Policy