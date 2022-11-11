The Lions finally got the monkey off their back with a win over the Packers. Now, it looks to notch back-to-back wins for the first time since 2020. It also looks to win on the road for the first time under Dan Campbell. It goes up against a resurgent Bears offense led by QB Justin Fields, who's looked much improved over the past few weeks. He looks like he's finally living up to the billing of a first-round pick.

