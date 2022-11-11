Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
What we learned as Bears suffer meltdown in 31-30 loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields and the Bears' offense lamented missed opportunities to pull off game-winning drives against the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins earlier this season. They got another chance Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Once again, they came up short as Fields was sacked on fourth-and-8...
The Detroit Pistons getting buried by ridiculous schedule
The Detroit Pistons didn’t need any help to be bad this year, as they have that covered on their own. The Pistons are once again the worst shooting team in the NBA and currently have the worst defense, so they are equally bad on both sides of the ball.
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in a Sunday afternoon NFC North NFL matchup at Soldier Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below. Detroit has gone...
4 Observations: The Bills head-scratching loss
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills held a 17-point second half lead at home and somehow let it slip away, losing to the Vikings 33-30 in overtime. The offense and defense had equal opportunities to secure the win and failed. Here are my 4 observations from the loss to Minnesota: Second half struggles – The Bills […]
Lions grades: Steady coaching, fourth-quarter explosion lead to win over Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (3-6) climbed out of the NFC North’s cellar in Week 10, beating the Chicago Bears (3-7) 31-30 for their first road win since 2020. Detroit scored 21 points in the final frame, overcoming a 14-point deficit. This post will run through MLive’s grades from...
Lions RB coach sends message to D’Andre Swift amid frustration vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions put together enough of an offensive performance against the Green Bay Packers to come away victorious. One player who contributed to that offensive effort is running back D’Andre Swift. However, his time in the game was very limited. Swift played just 10 offensive snaps during the...
Yardbarker
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday for a Week 10 showdown. They're coming off a heartbreaking loss last week to the Miami Dolphins which saw the dynamic play of quarterback Justin Fields. Once again, the Bears seek to win their fourth game of the season.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell holds weekly news conference
Coming off his first road win as head coach of the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media following the crazy 31-30 victory over the Chicago Bears. Up next for the Lions is a trip to New Jersey as Campbell faces his former team, the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium (1 ET, Fox). The Giants are among the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, entering Sunday's contest with a 7-2 record.
Detroit News
Red Wings head into western trip knowing they must play 'exact' to be successful
Detroit — One thing coach Derek Lalonde has shown in his first month as Red Wings head coach is blunt honesty. Lalonde has been direct in his answers, being truthful and transparent. After the Wings collapsed Thursday, allowing six third-period goals in an 8-2 loss to the New York...
The 2022-23 Detroit Pistons are getting into “Process” territory
The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a rough start and that is putting it lightly. They are just 3-10 after 13 games, tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference with the Hornets. Surprisingly, they aren’t the worst in the entire league, as that honor belongs to the Rockets and Lakers, who have only won two games apiece.
Detroit News
Five things to watch: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
The Lions finally got the monkey off their back with a win over the Packers. Now, it looks to notch back-to-back wins for the first time since 2020. It also looks to win on the road for the first time under Dan Campbell. It goes up against a resurgent Bears offense led by QB Justin Fields, who's looked much improved over the past few weeks. He looks like he's finally living up to the billing of a first-round pick.
Detroit News
Taylor Swift adds second Ford Field concert to Eras Tour docket
Taylor Swift is doubling down on Ford Field. The pop superstar has added a second Detroit concert to her 2023 tour itinerary, according to new dates posted Friday. She will now play the Detroit Lions home on June 9, in addition to her previously announced June 10 concert. Pre-sale tickets...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Skill-position players help spur comeback vs. Bears
Chicago — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance following their 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff fought through some early struggles with the blitz, which included a pair of batted passes and eating an unnecessary sack in the red zone, playing efficiently while leading a trio of lengthy scoring drives. None was more impressive than the 91-yard march late in the fourth quarter that gave the Lions the lead. Facing third-and-eight, he fired a perfect pass to Tom Kennedy, hitting the receiver in stride across the middle for a 44-yard gain that led to the go-ahead touchdown two snaps later.
Detroit News
Lions storm back, overcome Bears' Justin Fields to end road skid
Chicago — On a brisk, Sunday afternoon in November, the Detroit Lions were able to exorcise some demons at Solider Field. That 13-game streak without a win on the road? That's done. Securing back-to-back wins for the first time since October 2020? Check that one off the list, too. And the Lions did it all by rallying from 14 points down entering the fourth quarter, a feat the team hadn't accomplished in their last 98 tries, dating back to Halloween, 1993.
Yardbarker
Bears Matchup Flashback: Escaping The Lions Den On Turkey Day
This Sunday, the Chicago Bears face the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. The Week 10 matchup features two teams with a combined record of 5-12. The Bears enter with a 3-6 record and the Lions are 2-6. Not much winning has occurred for either team. Last time out, Chicago suffered...
Lions inactive players vs. Bears: Malcolm Rodriguez will not play
The Detroit Lions inactive player list for Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears didn’t have many surprises. But the one notable name who won’t play is a big one. Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will miss the game with his elbow injury. Rodriguez was listed as...
TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Lions in Week 10
The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where they’re looking to snap a two-game losing streak. And they’ll have a good chance to do that against the NFL’s worst defense. Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most...
Detroit News
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to miss a week with left shin soreness
Detroit — Cade Cunningham will miss the next three games due to left shin soreness, the Pistons announced Saturday. The second-year guard will not be available for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors or next week's games against the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Detroit News
Pistons' Burks returns, but Cunningham sits in 121-112 loss to Knicks
New York − The Pistons stood in a bittersweet situation hours before tip-off against the New York Knicks. The good news? The team welcomed Alec Burks to the lineup after he missed training camp and the first three weeks of the season due to a fractured left foot. The...
Detroit News
OctoPulse podcast: Wings head west for four-game test, Jakub Petr interview
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 8-2 loss at home against the Rangers, previews the western road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Saturday and Czechia U18 hockey coach Jakub Petr is the special guest on episode 79 of the Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast. Petr coached four...
Comments / 0