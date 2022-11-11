ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Red Wave Never Crested

The preelection predictions were tidy and expected: Amid economic uncertainty and a sitting Democratic president, a Republican-powered so-called red wave was almost certain to crash over the midterms. Not to invoke 2016, but one would think that after that shocking outcome, we would have learned that cable-news crystal balls and national political media narratives are imperfect at best and woefully out of touch at worst. This disconnect showed itself yet again on Tuesday night, as the ruin foretold by the polls and pundits (for Democrats, anyway) simply did not come to pass. Despite the long history of the party not in the White House snatching back congressional seats, the red wave was more like a ripple.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
He Skewered Trump in a Documentary. Then the FBI Came.

In 2020, Rod Webber and his team of performance artists and filmmakers found themselves as the targets of what Webber calls an unwarranted FBI and Boston Police Department investigation.Webber, who is the writer and director of the documentary 2020: The Dumpster Fire, says that investigators are falsely using footage from a trailer of the movie—in which Webber and his team burn an effigy of Donald Trump, and blow up a mannequin with the word “truth” written on it that agents mistook for the word Trump—as evidence of an assassination plot.The FBI and BPD have made multiple visits to Webber and...
The secret to making Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
Honor Veterans Day By Adopting Bitcoin And Ending Forever War Funding

This is an opinion editorial by Captain Sidd, a finance writer and explorer of Bitcoin culture. On the occasion of Veterans Day in the U.S., I wanted to put down a few thoughts on war. War is a vile thing, yet likely millions of people around the world actively engage in it every year with over a quarter of the world’s population currently living in “conflict-affected areas” according to the UN.
The 2022 Midterm Elections Had a Major Impact on Abortion Rights in These 5 States

This story has been updated to reflect the 2022 midterm election results. It’s been, to say the least, a difficult year for abortion access, as the June overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court set the stage for reproductive rights to be challenged in all 50 states. However, as the results of the 2022 midterm elections come in, it appears some major victories for the abortion-rights movement were won across the country. Below, see the five states where abortion rights were impacted most by the outcome of the midterms:
