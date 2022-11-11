The preelection predictions were tidy and expected: Amid economic uncertainty and a sitting Democratic president, a Republican-powered so-called red wave was almost certain to crash over the midterms. Not to invoke 2016, but one would think that after that shocking outcome, we would have learned that cable-news crystal balls and national political media narratives are imperfect at best and woefully out of touch at worst. This disconnect showed itself yet again on Tuesday night, as the ruin foretold by the polls and pundits (for Democrats, anyway) simply did not come to pass. Despite the long history of the party not in the White House snatching back congressional seats, the red wave was more like a ripple.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO