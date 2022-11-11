Read full article on original website
The Red Wave Never Crested
The preelection predictions were tidy and expected: Amid economic uncertainty and a sitting Democratic president, a Republican-powered so-called red wave was almost certain to crash over the midterms. Not to invoke 2016, but one would think that after that shocking outcome, we would have learned that cable-news crystal balls and national political media narratives are imperfect at best and woefully out of touch at worst. This disconnect showed itself yet again on Tuesday night, as the ruin foretold by the polls and pundits (for Democrats, anyway) simply did not come to pass. Despite the long history of the party not in the White House snatching back congressional seats, the red wave was more like a ripple.
Newly Elected Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Told Us He Was OK With Getting His Stan History Uncovered On Twitter
The 25-year-old Florida new member of Congress told us about the time he met Harry Styles and how political campaigns are similar to standoms.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ hope of keeping House fades as counting continues – live
Democrats are behind in several districts needed to secure control of Congress’ lower chamber for another two years
Jill Biden Chicago: First lady to visit Rolling Meadows HS, Aon for National Apprenticeship Week
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also recently in the Chicago area.
He Skewered Trump in a Documentary. Then the FBI Came.
In 2020, Rod Webber and his team of performance artists and filmmakers found themselves as the targets of what Webber calls an unwarranted FBI and Boston Police Department investigation.Webber, who is the writer and director of the documentary 2020: The Dumpster Fire, says that investigators are falsely using footage from a trailer of the movie—in which Webber and his team burn an effigy of Donald Trump, and blow up a mannequin with the word “truth” written on it that agents mistook for the word Trump—as evidence of an assassination plot.The FBI and BPD have made multiple visits to Webber and...
Washington Examiner
The secret to making Marines
The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
A night of ‘hell’: abortion activists on their ‘inhumane’ detention in DC
Three women who peacefully protested against restrictions on abortion rights in the US supreme court were mistreated and detained in “inhumane” conditions after their arrest, they say. Their experience shows unsettling treatment in a landscape where pregnant people, medical providers and others increasingly face criminalization after the Dobbs...
Florida Ag Commissioner Seeks Federal Probe After Trump Comments On DeSantis
Outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a claim by former President Donald Trump that he sent federal agents to South Florida to keep the 2018 election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fried, who narrowly was
Five States Where Abortion Rights Are on the Ballot
It's been a difficult—to say the least—year for abortion access, as the June overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court set the stage for reproductive rights to be challenged in all 50 states. With the results of the 2022 midterm elections fast approaching, things are poised to get even tougher for those seeking abortions in some states, even as others seek to enshrine abortion rights in their state Constitutions. Below, see the 5 states where abortion rights will be impacted the most by the outcome of the midterm.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Honor Veterans Day By Adopting Bitcoin And Ending Forever War Funding
This is an opinion editorial by Captain Sidd, a finance writer and explorer of Bitcoin culture. On the occasion of Veterans Day in the U.S., I wanted to put down a few thoughts on war. War is a vile thing, yet likely millions of people around the world actively engage in it every year with over a quarter of the world’s population currently living in “conflict-affected areas” according to the UN.
The 2022 Midterm Elections Had a Major Impact on Abortion Rights in These 5 States
This story has been updated to reflect the 2022 midterm election results. It’s been, to say the least, a difficult year for abortion access, as the June overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court set the stage for reproductive rights to be challenged in all 50 states. However, as the results of the 2022 midterm elections come in, it appears some major victories for the abortion-rights movement were won across the country. Below, see the five states where abortion rights were impacted most by the outcome of the midterms:
New Washington memorial honors Native veterans who served the nation
The National Native American Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.Alan Karchmer/The National Museum of the American Indian.
