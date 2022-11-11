Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was due
Los Angeles is The Best City in America for Soccer Fans
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related Regret
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy Building
Fox40
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
A cardboard box filled to the brim with sweet and savory confections, ranging from ham and cheese croissants to fruit tarts, is a great treat for any day of the week. Everyone has their go-to place to pick up one, two, or three of their favorite pastries, but only one shop in California, according to Yelp, was considered the best pastry restaurant in the state.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Sushi Beluga Expanding to Second Site in Long Beach
Sushi Beluga, the Japanese sushi restaurant found at Playa Del Rey, is opening a second location in Long Beach at 707 E. Ocean Blvd. Site C. The company’s new location will move to the ground floor of The Current Apartments, sharing the space with Poki Cat and Hi-Lo Liquor Market. Owner Cun Sang Chi first opened his restaurant in the Matilla Village Center, not too far from the Del Rey Lagoon. The accomplishment became possible after Chi was granted a $50,000 loan from the City’s Microloan Program, being the program’s first recipient. Now he is getting ready to become the go-to sushi option in the area.
KTLA.com
Live Local: Monster Muffins in Huntington Beach
For more information on Monster Muffins visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 10, 2022.
David Dobrik’s new pizza shop brings long lines, traffic to West Hollywood
Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The new shop […]
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
L.A. Weekly
Luminarias Lights Up Monterey Park And L.A. Bread Stories – Here’s What’s Popping Up
Specialty Restaurants has opened its reimagined hilltop restaurant, Luminarias. The Monterey Park institution, established in 1972, has undergone a complete, multimillion-dollar transformation, including an extensive interior and exterior remodel and a total overhaul of the culinary program. With sweeping views of the San Gabriel Valley and Downtown Los Angeles, the restaurant features American dishes with a Latin influence including beef birria empanadas with homemade corn masa and sizzling calamari served tableside, as well as black bean hummus with chicharrónes and a variety of grilled skewer options. There’s a build-your-own cheese and charcuterie station and an expansive raw bar that offers composed plates like Peruvian ceviche and salmon tartare, plus a seafood tower. For dinner, signature dishes include crispy whole snapper, seafood pasta and a 36 oz tomahawk ribeye steak, as well as sides like duck fat fries and coconut orzo.
Multi-million dollar San Pedro waterfront entertainment complex to begin construction
Construction on the much-anticipated new San Pedro waterfront complex is slated to begin this summer. The long-awaited entertainment and dining complex, dubbed “West Harbor,” will replace the iconic Ports O’ Call Village, marking the first major overhaul since the village’s founding in 1962. The $155 million project is scheduled to complete in three phases, with […]
NBC Los Angeles
Travel Back to an '80s Ski Lodge at This Huntington Beach Pop-up
FINDING A BEACH BAR... in a mountain town, the sort of slope-adjacent hangout that has the fireplace roaring around the clock? That's going to be tricky, especially since skis tend to outnumber surfboards in such spots. Likewise, putting a cheery chalet, the kind that boasts toasty charms and warm-to-the-tummy tastes, in an ocean-close community doesn't seem to happen all that often. Still, if you'd like a place where you can don your pastel leg warmers and puffy neon jacket, you'd like that '80s-cool fantasia to be closer to where you are, even if you're near the beach. And fans of the throwback ski lifestyle are getting their whimsical wish this fall, as the Pier Summit Ski Lodge, a plucky pop-up full of over-the-top touches, holds cool court at the Kimpton Shorebreak Resort.
NBC San Diego
Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach
Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Buyers are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
‘Laguna Beach’ on Netflix: ‘The Real Orange County’ Cast Then vs. Now
“‘Cause perfect, didn’t feel so perfect” begins the theme song for 2004’s hottest reality show on MTV, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which followed wealthy teenagers as they went about their lives in Laguna Beach, California. From love triangles, to messy friendships, to High School, to parties, Laguna Beach had it all — and gave viewers the iconic personalities we know and love today. And now, fans have another reason to rejoice: the first two seasons of Laguna Beach are finally on Netflix, so you can binge watch LC, Stephen, Kristin and so many more.
L.A. Weekly
The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022
It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
Prime Pizza Opening Sixth Location in El Segundo
The company's newest location is expected to open January 2023
Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily
A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
CBS News
Downtown Bellflower on the rebound, new comedy club drawing well-known comedians
While a lot of local business in Southern California have struggled in recent times due to the impacts of crime and homelessness, Downtown Bellflower is becoming a popular destination people going out. The Standup Comedy Club is at the center of the city's nightlife revival and there were plenty of people inside Friday night. CBSLA's Nicole Comstock reports.
2 People Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at 2520 Robertson Boulevard at around 5.45 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had fatally struck both victims. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
