ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howe, ID

He hasn’t had a suit in 53 years. A Secret Santa is changing that and giving this couple even more

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Community invited to Sunday interfaith event in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – People of all faiths are invited to a special worship service in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The Idaho Falls Interfaith Council, which consists of representatives from nine different religions, is hosting a Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. on the top floor of the Colonial Theater in the Hartwell Room.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls Fall Brew

People gathered at the broadway plaza on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food and country music at the Fall Brew in Idaho Falls. The post Idaho Falls Fall Brew appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls’ War Bonnet Round Up voted 2022’s best medium-sized rodeo in state

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit. Members of the City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago

IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Boil order issued for Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – A boil water order has been issued throughout the City of Blackfoot after multiple routine water samples came back positive for E. coli. Officials warn residents living in that area not to drink the water without boiling it first. The boil advisory is not in response to...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Officers on scene of crash after vehicle drives up on multiple lawns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is on the scene of a car crash near Community Park in Idaho Falls. Police are responding and investigating the circumstances of a single-car crash on the 1100 block of Mojave Street. The vehicle ended up driving on multiple lawns. Officers...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after tearing through multiple front yards, crashing into tree and vehicle

IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Ammon city council member resigns after being elected to state legislature

AMMON – Ammon city councilman Josh Wheeler officially resigned his position Wednesday after being elected to serve in the Idaho legislature. Wheeler beat out incumbent Chad Christensen as the Republican nominee for Idaho House Seat 35B in the May primary. District 35 includes parts of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake and Bannock counties. He ran unopposed during the general election.
AMMON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy