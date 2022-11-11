He hasn’t had a suit in 53 years. A Secret Santa is changing that and giving this couple even more

Read full article on original website
Young father holds back tears as a Secret Santa grants his wish of being a full-time teacher
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Cason recently started teaching music part-time at an Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
Community invited to Sunday interfaith event in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – People of all faiths are invited to a special worship service in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The Idaho Falls Interfaith Council, which consists of representatives from nine different religions, is hosting a Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. on the top floor of the Colonial Theater in the Hartwell Room.
eastidahonews.com
Hope Lutheran students celebrate and learn from veterans during special concert
IDAHO FALLS – Hope Lutheran Church and School celebrated Veterans Day this year with a children’s concert dedicated to local members of the military. Elementary students invited local veterans to celebrate with them as they sang songs, played instruments and told the audience about what America means to them.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pie Hole is serving up hot New York-style pizza by the slice
IDAHO FALLS – There are few things better in this world than a cheesy, hot slice of pizza to shove in your pie hole. That is exactly what Pie Hole in downtown Idaho Falls is serving up from 11 a.m. until the wee hours of the morning. “We opened...
Idaho Falls Fall Brew
People gathered at the broadway plaza on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food and country music at the Fall Brew in Idaho Falls. The post Idaho Falls Fall Brew appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls’ War Bonnet Round Up voted 2022’s best medium-sized rodeo in state
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit. Members of the City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.
eastidahonews.com
New Safety Prevention and Resource Center will help support youth and their families
IDAHO FALLS – Community Youth in Action and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Safety Prevention and Resource Center Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting and open house. The goal of the building at 554 4th Street is to “foster and create healthy relationships to...
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
eastidahonews.com
Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago
IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
eastidahonews.com
Skyline High School goes into lockdown after student posts threatening meme
IDAHO FALLS – A local high school went into lockdown Thursday after a student posted a concerning and violent meme. Several parents of students who attend Skyline High School reached out to EastIdahoNews.com asking about the circumstances after hearing about the lockdown. According to an email sent out to...
eastidahonews.com
Boil order issued for Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – A boil water order has been issued throughout the City of Blackfoot after multiple routine water samples came back positive for E. coli. Officials warn residents living in that area not to drink the water without boiling it first. The boil advisory is not in response to...
eastidahonews.com
MANHUNT: US Marshals looking for ‘dangerous’ fugitive in eastern Idaho
IDAHO – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive known to frequent eastern Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation. Zazweta was recently seen in Pocatello but is known to frequent Idaho Falls. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Zazweta “has a...
eastidahonews.com
Officers on scene of crash after vehicle drives up on multiple lawns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is on the scene of a car crash near Community Park in Idaho Falls. Police are responding and investigating the circumstances of a single-car crash on the 1100 block of Mojave Street. The vehicle ended up driving on multiple lawns. Officers...
eastidahonews.com
Person dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following crash in Idaho Falls neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS – Shortly before noon on November 11, Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to...
Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000
Four people are without their home following an early morning fire Thursday. The post Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after tearing through multiple front yards, crashing into tree and vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red...
eastidahonews.com
Ammon city council member resigns after being elected to state legislature
AMMON – Ammon city councilman Josh Wheeler officially resigned his position Wednesday after being elected to serve in the Idaho legislature. Wheeler beat out incumbent Chad Christensen as the Republican nominee for Idaho House Seat 35B in the May primary. District 35 includes parts of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake and Bannock counties. He ran unopposed during the general election.
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch in reporting
BOISE, Idaho — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the House...
