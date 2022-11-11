Read full article on original website
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Collection
Change is afoot at St. John. After joining the brand in 2019, creative director Zoe Turner has left the label. During her tenure, Turner used the brand’s signature mumsy tweed in increasingly modern silhouettes: five pocket jeans, bustiers, cargo pants, bodysuits. An alum of Dior and Alberta Ferretti, she brought an experimental sensibility to a brand that had become synonymous with the ladies who lunched of the 1980s. The results were mixed, and also left one wondering who the sculpted tweed corset was really for—but an effort was made.
