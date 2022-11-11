ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue Magazine

Vogue

Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Vogue Magazine

Kylie Jenner Dares to Wear Puddle Pants in New York

New York City is a lot of things—a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut—but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city today wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Page Six

Jessica Biel’s look for Justin Timberlake vow renewal nods to her wedding dress

When it came time to choose an outfit for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel went back to the designer of her wedding dress. The “Sinner” star, 40, marked her 10-year anniversary with the “SexyBack” singer, 41, on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a selection of photos of the couple from over the years — including one of the pair posing together in formalwear.
Vogue Magazine

Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Vogue Magazine

Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Signature Fall Styling Hack

On a nice crisp fall weekend, sometimes you just want to stay in your cozy sweats, go for a walk, and grab a warm latte. Only problem? You run the risk of looking like you just rolled out of bed. But as Hailey Bieber proved in L.A. yesterday, a comfortable outfit can still be very stylish: The model’s signature fall styling hack instantly elevates just about any outfit.
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in ’70s-inspired Akris Suit for ‘Good Morning America’

Lindsay Lohan began her day in New York City on Tuesday with a colorful arrival at the “Good Morning America” studios. “The Lowdown” podcast host wore an Akris double-breasted blazer and boot-cut pantsuit from the brand’s fall 2022 collection. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan’s retro-inspired style was engulfed in Akris’ Drei Teile print — a signature pattern for creative director Albert Kriemler — ranging in red, yellow, orange, white, forest and electric green hues. The coat’s silhouette was left...
whowhatwear

The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards

Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
Vogue Magazine

Change is afoot at St. John. After joining the brand in 2019, creative director Zoe Turner has left the label. During her tenure, Turner used the brand’s signature mumsy tweed in increasingly modern silhouettes: five pocket jeans, bustiers, cargo pants, bodysuits. An alum of Dior and Alberta Ferretti, she brought an experimental sensibility to a brand that had become synonymous with the ladies who lunched of the 1980s. The results were mixed, and also left one wondering who the sculpted tweed corset was really for—but an effort was made.
Vogue Magazine

Shakira Shakes Up a Christmas Dinner in a Sheer Gown in Burberry’s Festive Campaign

What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Inquisitr.com

Drew Barrymore Reveals She Changed Her Style Because Of Zendaya

Right from being a child star to a certified Hollywood icon, Drew Barrymore has lived her life on and off red carpets with career achievements and style evolutions. After she started her daytime TV show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress went through yet another fashion switch and owed it to a one-time glam of Euphoria star, Zendaya.
Harper's Bazaar

He Was Princess Diana’s Designer. Now He’s a Case Study in Slow Fashion

British designer Bruce Oldfield lives in a beautiful flat in the South of London, on a quiet street with lots of light. At 72, he has lived the glamorous life of a successful designer. He’s had it the old way: television appearances, highly produced runway shows, a beautiful home, and dressing the ultimate celebrities of our time, including the eternal one, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

