ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

City of Victorville resumes in-person public meetings

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLB0w_0j7ThItq00

City of Victorville officials announced plans to fully resume in-person public meetings at City Hall beginning with the Nov. 15 council meeting.

After the COVID-19 pandemic struck California and San Bernardino County, public meetings were temporarily transitioned to a hybrid format.

As cases continue to decline and social distancing requirements have been lifted, all public meetings, including City Council and Planning Commission, will no longer be offered on Zoom.

The city invites members of the community to participate in all public meetings. Remote viewing of the council meetings is also available on the City of Victorville YouTube channel.

Public comments must be submitted in person at City Hall during the meetings or by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting via email to cityclerk@victorvilleca.gov.

City Council Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Planning Commission meetings begin at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held in Council Chambers at Victorville City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
menifee247.com

City accepting applications for local committees

A notice is hereby given that the City of Menifee will be accepting applications for the following Commissions and Committees:. Interested persons may submit their application to the City Clerk Department. Applications will be accepted from Nov. 7 until 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and the positions will be filled on or after January 18, 2023. Eligibility for these offices and information regarding eligibility can be found by calling the City Clerk's Department at 951-672-6777 or at https://www.cityofmenifee.us/178/Committees-Commissions.
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

A Closer Look Into Riverside County’s Voter Turnout

It’s been nearly 48 hours since the polls closed. “It’s been busy,” Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer shared. “There’s still a lot of work going on here at that office.”. While voting has stopped, the election is still in full swing on Gateway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Former prosecutor declares victory in assembly district race

Republican Bill Essayli declared victory Thursday in the election to represent constituents of a newly reconfigured Assembly district in western Riverside County. The latest election returns released by the Office of the Registrar of Voters showed Essayli expanding his lead over Democrat Fauzia Rizvi for the 63rd Assembly District seat, where Essayli is ahead 36,038 votes to Rizvi’s 24,958 votes.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINCHESTER, CA
IE Voice

IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sbcity.org

San Bernardino Honors Its Veterans

The Court Street Square in Downtown San Bernardino was decked out in red, white and blue as the City paid tribute to those who served our country on Veterans Day. Special recognition went to three local veterans, Corporal Donald Green of the U.S. Marine Corps, CSM Charles Jolicoeur of the U.S. Army, and SP Steven Bielak of the U.S. Army.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
recordgazette.net

Entrepreneurial ‘Spirit’ candidate rivets competition in Beaumont

Joe Frainee has worked for Risco Inc. since he was 18, fresh out of high school with no real sense of direction. His late father, also named Joseph, ran the company when it was in Highland, and insisted that the younger Joe help him with the company until he could figure out what he wanted to do in life.
BEAUMONT, CA
The HD Post

Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity

APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
ukenreport.com

Relocation Efforts Set for Oasis Mobile Home Park

OASIS – Twelve families will be able to relocate from Oasis Mobile Home Park into better living conditions by early next year after the Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously this week allocated money for the move. The county supervisors approved using $279,000 from a $30 million state relocation...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

2022 Riverside County Election Results

Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
ONTARIO, CA
citynewsgroup.com

CIELO Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the first round of grants from the Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity Fund, also known as the CIELO Fund, through December 5, 2022. The CIELO Fund intends to support nonprofit organizations and initiatives that are led by – and serve – Latinos in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy