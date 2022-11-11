City of Victorville resumes in-person public meetings

City of Victorville officials announced plans to fully resume in-person public meetings at City Hall beginning with the Nov. 15 council meeting.

After the COVID-19 pandemic struck California and San Bernardino County, public meetings were temporarily transitioned to a hybrid format.

As cases continue to decline and social distancing requirements have been lifted, all public meetings, including City Council and Planning Commission, will no longer be offered on Zoom.

The city invites members of the community to participate in all public meetings. Remote viewing of the council meetings is also available on the City of Victorville YouTube channel.

Public comments must be submitted in person at City Hall during the meetings or by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting via email to cityclerk@victorvilleca.gov.

City Council Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Planning Commission meetings begin at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held in Council Chambers at Victorville City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive.