Newport, RI

From The Gilded Age to a special exhibition, Newport Art Museum has programs for all

By Museum staff
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
Though it hasn’t always felt like fall these past few weeks, the museum is in high gear hosting fall events and planning winter exhibitions, classes and programs. The popular “America’s Eden: Newport Through the Ages” Lecture Series with architectural historian John R. Tschirch will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. with “The Gilded Age.” The series is based on Tschirch’s 2022 book of the same title, and explores over three centuries of landscape design, literature, and art that have been created in this verdant place called Newport. With garden shovel and spade, pen, brush, paint, and camera, generations of gardeners, nursery owners, writers, and artists have literally and figuratively shaped the land, and the result of their work is an extraordinary heritage, a vision of human-made Eden through the ages. This final lecture will be offered virtually and in person, and signed copies of the America’s Eden book will be available for sale. More information and tickets can be found at newportartmuseum.org/events.

On Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon, the museum’s art-themed book group, Museum Reads, will discuss the second half of “Ninth Street Women: Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art” by Mary Gabriel. Offered virtually and in person, Museum Reads welcomes avid readers on the third Thursday of each month (except December) for lively conversation around each art-themed book selection. This will be the final meeting of the year, and more information and registration are available at newportartmuseum.org/events.

Mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 2 for the highly anticipated opening reception of the special exhibition “Social Fabric: Textiles and Contemporary Issues” from 5–7 p.m. From the cradle to the grave, human beings are wrapped in, and surrounded by textiles. What people make to clothe, protect, and decorate themselves and their spaces, tells us about their cultures, eras, identities, families, and lives. This exhibition brings together a diverse array of contemporary textile artists who are weavers, sculptors, quiltmakers, and visionaries to examine the complex issues of our time. Together, their practices demonstrate and reimagine the expressive and social functions of textiles. Some of the themes include: climate change and sustainability, adaptation and reuse, war and survival, human rights and social justice, the reclamation of history, the reaffirmation and celebration of communities, and gender, ethnic, and racial identities. Join us in celebrating the artists! Admission to the opening is free for members, and a $10 suggested donation for non-members. For more information visit newportartmuseum.org/exhibitions/social-fabric.

Stay tuned - the final touches are being put on the Winter Speaker Series 2023 lineup and subscriptions will go live around Thanksgiving. This series is a much-anticipated bright spot in winter, and at 95 years old, it’s also a hallmark of the museum’s annual programming. Offered in person and virtually, the series consists of six Saturday lectures beginning with Darrell West, Vice President and Senior Fellow of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution on Jan. 21, 2023. Sign up to receive email notifications about this and all museum events and programs at newportartmuseum.org/news.

An inspired list of winter classes sure to tempt novices and experts alike into the Museum School studios to stretch their creative muscles just went live! Classes include new opportunities to study clay wheel throwing, beginner watercolor, pencil portraiture, pop-art techniques, painting abstraction, mixed media and much more. Due to overwhelmingly positive responses, many courses are now All Ages (children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult), making them an exciting opportunity to experiment with new materials and hone techniques with a community of artists of all ages. Learn more and register newportartmuseum.org/education/classes.

More information on the museum’s latest exhibitions and events can be found at newportartmuseum.org and by following the museum on Instagram @newportartmuseum.

“At the Museum,” provided by the Newport Art Museum, appears each month in The Daily News and online at newportri.com. For more information, call 401-848-8200.

The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

