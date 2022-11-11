Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Privy (the “Company”), a leading digital trust provider in Indonesia, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (“TMI”), and new investors including Singtel Innov8. The investment will help Privy strengthen its leading position as a digital signature and digital identity provider in Indonesia, support the development of new consumer and enterprise products to enable Indonesians and businesses to access a wider range of services securely and accelerate broader digital transformation.
Woonsocket Call
Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Albaad Massuot Yitzhak, Corman, LA Fresh Group, Guy & O'Neill, & Healthy Hoohoo - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global feminine wipes market is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $1.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The feminine wipes market is expected to grow to $2.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
Woonsocket Call
3D Animation Global Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Visual Effects in Film Drives Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Animation Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global 3D animation market is expected to grow from $18.66 billion in 2021 to $20.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The 3D animation market is expected to grow to $32.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.
'No eggs by Christmas unless Government steps in': Britons are warned of looming shortages as poultry farmers are hit with 'huge hikes' in production costs with many 'losing money on every egg laid'
British poultry farmers have warned that there could be 'no eggs by Christmas' without Government intervention as rises in production costs are being exacerbated by a bird flu outbreak. Egg producers have been 'huge hikes' in the production caused by inflation and rising energy costs partly down to the war...
Avery Dennison Research Reveals Supply Chain Challenges and Consumer Concerns
Avery Dennison’s most recent research polled 65 global apparel companies and 7,500 consumers to unlock the consumer mind-set on key issues while uncovering current challenges and logistical issues in the supply chain. The company found that stock inefficiencies and “inventory black holes” are further “exacerbating the supply chain crisis...
Woonsocket Call
Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Due to forced labor concerns, U.S. ports have blocked over 1,000 shipments of solar components
Reuters reported that over 1,000 shipments of solar energy components, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, have been blocked in U.S. ports under enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The Xinjiang region of China, which is home to roughly 50% of the global supply of...
Woonsocket Call
InnoCare Releases 2022 Third Quarter Results: Star Board Listing for Long-term Growth and Rapid Increase of Orelabrutinib Sales
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced 2022 third quarter results and latest corporate development. Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare said, “We successfully got listed on the STAR Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which...
Woonsocket Call
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
Indonesia’s government security services to be equipped with premium fleet of electric motorcycles from Zero as part of presidential decree to host zero-emissions summit. Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions.
Woonsocket Call
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
Woonsocket Call
Google Awards MonetizeMore 2022 Innovation Award in Ad Technology for the Second Time
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2022 / Once again, , a leader in adtech solutions for publishers, has achieved the topmost echelon of ad tech innovation by winning the 2022 Google Certified Publishing Partner Program Innovation Award. This prestigious award is given to ad tech companies with the...
Woonsocket Call
YES WORLD Announces Second Trading Pair on XT.com
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world's first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.
Woonsocket Call
Global Bioenergies agrees collaboration with Shell in the development of low carbon road fuels
Global Bioenergies agrees collaboration with Shell in the development of low carbon road fuels. Evry, 14 November 2022 - Following the delivery of testing samples this summer, Global Bioenergies and Shell agree to collaborate on the development and testing of low carbon road fuels. The first phase of this agreement...
Gizmodo
PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Other Major Brands to Blunder Plastic Sustainability Goals
Corporate giants vowed change, but are falling short on their promises. Some of the biggest companies on Earth are all but certain to shoot past agreed upon targets to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published Wednesday. Beginning in 2018, hundreds of the world’s largest...
Woonsocket Call
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region. Geneva, Switzerland – November 14, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Renae Rae as Director of Sales in North America, effective immediately. Ms. Rae will actively contribute to the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and she will be responsible for Sales Channel Distributors and Sales Representatives.
Woonsocket Call
Coral South Project in Mozambique Ships First LNG Cargo, Helps Meet Global Demand
Floating production vessel expected to produce up to 3.4 million metric tons of LNG a year. First development to produce from Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin. New volumes add to ExxonMobil’s expanding global LNG portfolio. ExxonMobil announced the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the $8 billion Coral...
Maintaining Compliance Within Cannabis Logistics and Supply Chains
Cannabis logistics and supply chains are highly regulated environments. Cannabis businesses must implement strict controls and procedures to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations. The cannabis industry is booming, and it's not easy to navigate the legal landscape of this expanding market. Entrepreneurs are at risk if they don't...
Woonsocket Call
Global Floating Wind Set to Miss 2030 Targets, But New Report Says It's Not Too Late
Lowestoft, UK (14 November 2022) – As global leaders meet at COP27 to discuss goals and actions to tackle climate change, a critical renewable energy initiative to transition away from fossil fuel reliance is struggling to meet 2030 targets, according to a new report by leading offshore wind market analysts, 4C Offshore.
Woonsocket Call
BLUETTI Canada Kickstarts Its Black Friday Shopping Carnival on Nov. 11, 2022
OTTAWA, Ontario - November 12, 2022 - (Newswire.com) BLUETTI is kicking off the shopping carnival on Nov. 11. It is offering tons of good-value generators for savvy shoppers along with many rewarding surprises. BLUETTI considerately provides expandable solar generator bundles to people with varied power needs. The AC300, BLUETT's first...
Woonsocket Call
NTGD: Manufacturers and suppliers of all types of pumps
Northern Cape, South Africa Nov 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - NTGD pump Co., Ltd. is a certified pump manufacturer. NTGD performs both research and development, sales, and services to ensure reliable products as well as customer satisfaction. The reason for highly reliable pumps from NTGD is due to advanced production technology, complete test equipment, reliable quality, and scientific management. In addition, NTGD has partnered closely with various domestic research institutions to make their products sell well all over the world. NTGD pump manufacturer always adheres to the path of "quality for survival and quality for development" by employing advanced design and manufacturing technology which has made it reach high reliability and standards over the decades. NTGD engineers adopt advanced design including CAD software and CFD dynamics software to ensure the products meet all aspects of reliability and long service life.
