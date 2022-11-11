ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Jefferson Street business burn Monday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A building on the 1000 block of Jefferson St caught fire Monday morning leading to damage at several businesses. The building is home to three businesses: a photo studio, an event space and a roofing company. FOX 17 Reporter Sydney Snow spoke with the owner...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New Nashville neighborhood in the works

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mere 12 minute walk from Broadway, Nashvillians will soon have a new neighborhood to live, work, and play in. It's name is Station East: the re-imagination of Nashville's East Bank. The timing of the development corresponds with other new monumental additions to the city,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia

An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
NASHVILLE, TN

