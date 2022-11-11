Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Jefferson Street business burn Monday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A building on the 1000 block of Jefferson St caught fire Monday morning leading to damage at several businesses. The building is home to three businesses: a photo studio, an event space and a roofing company. FOX 17 Reporter Sydney Snow spoke with the owner...
clarksvillenow.com
Little-known SS Clarksville Victory ship from World War II returns, in part, to Customs House
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some remnants of little-known World War II history directly tied to Clarksville are now on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The Customs House recently unveiled the hull plate from the SS Clarksville Victory, a World War II ship built in...
Tennessee Tribune
WeGo celebrates Dr. Ernest Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Transit Center groundbreaking
NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit officials, lawmakers, and invited guests broke ground on the Dr. Ernest Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Transit Center this morning, marking the start of construction for its latest neighborhood transit center. The project is part of an overall effort to increase access to public...
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
fox17.com
Williamson County residents concerned about historic home's future
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — The battle is on to save a historic home in Williamson County. Beechwood Hall, once owned by music legend Hank Williams, was built in 1860. Advocates for preserving historic homes are worried about what will happen to the "gem" of Leiper’s Fork. Those...
fox17.com
New Nashville neighborhood in the works
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mere 12 minute walk from Broadway, Nashvillians will soon have a new neighborhood to live, work, and play in. It's name is Station East: the re-imagination of Nashville's East Bank. The timing of the development corresponds with other new monumental additions to the city,...
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
North Nashville neighborhood gets new sidewalk after waiting seven years
A proposal to build a sidewalk in North Nashville passed in 2015. Seven years later, it's finally done. Sadly, neighbors say they're not surprised by the delay.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
fox17.com
Global Mall Study launches master plan, aims to help future development in Antioch area
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Planning Department will officially launch the master planning process for the Global Mall Study on next week aimed at transforming the Antioch community. The launch, which will create a roadmap for future development based on community priorities in the Antioch area, will take...
Construction Prompts Weekend Closure of I-24 East Ramp to Bell Road in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting a full closure of the I-24 Eastbound ramp to Bell Road in Nashville for construction this weekend. Beginning Saturday, November 12, at 5 a.m. the ramp will be closed so that Bell Construction crews can lay an epoxy overlay...
clarksvillenow.com
Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro's annual North Pole Express kicks off this month for a good cause
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re looking for something fun to do with your family, consider the North Pole Express at Saddle Woods Farm. Event founder Sara Burnett said they’re bringing the polar express to life for thousands of people...
First look inside $15,000-a-night luxury suite, restaurant with Michelin-star chef at Four Seasons Nashville
News 2 was able to step inside 2,200 square-feet of lavish living during an exclusive tour of the Four Seasons' presidential suite, as well as check out the hotel's restaurant, featuring a Michelin-star chef.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
WKRN
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law
Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting...
WKRN
Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
Comments / 0