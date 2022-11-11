ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Family of missing woman thinks murder suspect was involved in her disappearance

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

Family member of a missing Upstate woman believe, a recently arrested murder suspect may be involved in her disappearance. Jorden Nebling was 19 when she disappeared from Greenville County in October 2020. Over 2 year later, she still has not been located or heard from.

Nebling's stepmom told Fox News Digital that she believes, Tyler Wilkins was involved in Nebling's disappearance. Wilkins was arrested Thursday for the murder of 22 year old, Clarissa Michelle Winchester, after she was found beaten to death inside a home in Marietta.

Nebling and Wilkins did have a romantic history. Nebling's stepmom told Fox, that Nebling was picked up by Wilkins just prior to her disappearance. Wilkins reportedly told investigators, he went to Nebling's place, they got into an argument and she left. That was the last time she was seen.

No charges have been filed in the Nebling case. Wilkins has a documented history of violent crime. He also faces charges of kidnapping and unlawful conduct towards a child in the Winchester case. He was denied bond on those charges Thursday night.

Lilimaria Smith
2d ago

She’s so beautiful. I hope she is alright. I hope she just ran away from his crazy a-s

