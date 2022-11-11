And a resident of Franklinton passed away Thursday morning November 10, 2022 at his home. He was a longtime active member of Acy’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Rickey was always a hard worker as the owner/operator of K&R Dairy for over 25 years before joining the United States Postal Service for the last 18 years. Rickey had a great relationship with his co-workers as he delivered mail in the Covington area, including the River Oaks subdivision, whose residents became good friends with their longtime mailman. He served on the Rodeo Committee of the Washington Parish Fair for many years and he and other friends often cooked the meals served during the fair. Rickey and others also cooked meals for his church and numerous chicken dinner fundraisers. He enjoyed planting trees around his home and on his former dairy property. Oaks, walnuts, other hardwoods and many fruit trees such as persimmon and others were planted and will continue to grow well into the future. Rickey enjoyed riding his motorcycle and often took long trips around the country with his wife. He will be remembered for his hard work, service to the public and the likeable personality that he showed to all the people he met.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO