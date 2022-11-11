Read full article on original website
an17.com
FOOTBALL: No. 25 SLU keeps SLC title hopes alive with 23-7 Senior Day win over Demons
HAMMOND, LA – The No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana University football team jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead and never looked back on the way to a 23-7 victory over Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. With its fourth straight victory, Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC)...
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern welcomes two new Lions for the 2023-24 season
HAMMOND, LA --- The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team added two new Lady Lions this week for the 2023-24 season. Arianna Patton, a five-foot one guard out of Meridian, Mississippi has signed with the Lady Lions after transferring from Jones College. “Arianna (AP) is a player that our...
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions secure perfect home record, two-seed in SLC Tournament
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team completed a perfect regular season on its home floor and secured the two-seed in next week’s Southland Conference Championship Tournament by sweeping Incarnate Word 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-21) on senior day Saturday afternoon at the University Center. Southeastern couldn’t...
an17.com
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: Week of November 14-20, 2022
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football and volleyball teams will look to win Southland Conference championships, while men’s and women’s basketball will continue nonconference play during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The No. 25 Southeastern football team (7-3, 4-1 SLC) will close out the regular...
an17.com
MBB: Free throw disparity too much in Lions loss at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team matched Colorado State shot for shot in their match-up, but a 13-point advantage at the free throw line with 17 more attempts from the stripe for the Rams proved too much to overcome in the Lions 80-69 loss Friday night at the Moby Arena.
an17.com
GOLF: Southeastern signs East for 2023-24 season
HAMMOND, LA – Sulphur, Louisiana native Landen East will continue his academic and athletic endeavors as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Friday. East is entering his senior season at Sulphur High School and is also part of...
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern pulls off 78-68 win at Utah State
LOGAN, Utah – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team earned its first road win of 2022-23 with a 78-68 win Friday evening at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Natalie Kelly and Alexius Horne were the standout performers for SLU (2-0) against the Lady Aggies (1-1), Horne matched...
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern continues road trip to University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team continue the road trip to Salt Lake City to take on University of Utah Sunday at 7 p.m. central time. Southeastern (2-0) is coming off of a high after a massive 78-68 win against the Utah...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
East Ascension, Dutchtown, Ascension Catholic advance in LHSAA football playoffs
Three Ascension Parish teams advanced with wins in the opening round of the 2022 LHSAA football playoffs. East Ascension, the 15th seed, shut out West Ouachita, 18th, in a 37-0 victory at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales. Dutchtown, the 14th seed, also posted a dominant win over Parkway, 19th, with a...
an17.com
MBB: Lions head west to start five-game road trip
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team plays the first two of five straight road games this weekend, heading out to the Rocky Mountains for a pair of games against Mountain West Conference teams, matching up with Colorado State on Friday and Wyoming on Sunday.
an17.com
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Metairie, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on November 6, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Mary and Joseph Farriel. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ollie is survived by her sisters,...
an17.com
Teddi Eickhoff Bryant
Teddi Eickhoff Bryant unexpectedly passed away November 9, 2022, at the age of 44. A resident of Denham Springs, Teddi was born November 13, 1977, in Baton Rouge to Theodore Eickhoff and Glenda Davis-Fontenot. She was the granddaughter of Simeon and Elois Wesley-Davis and Theodore and Catherine New-Eickhoff. A graduate of Denham Springs High School and the Aveda Institute, Teddi also attended Southeastern Louisiana University and worked in various receptionist positions in Louisiana and Arizona, but her greatest joy came from being a mother to her five beloved children.
NOLA.com
Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87
Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
an17.com
Sammy Rickey Ingram
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Thursday morning November 10, 2022 at his home. He was a longtime active member of Acy’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Rickey was always a hard worker as the owner/operator of K&R Dairy for over 25 years before joining the United States Postal Service for the last 18 years. Rickey had a great relationship with his co-workers as he delivered mail in the Covington area, including the River Oaks subdivision, whose residents became good friends with their longtime mailman. He served on the Rodeo Committee of the Washington Parish Fair for many years and he and other friends often cooked the meals served during the fair. Rickey and others also cooked meals for his church and numerous chicken dinner fundraisers. He enjoyed planting trees around his home and on his former dairy property. Oaks, walnuts, other hardwoods and many fruit trees such as persimmon and others were planted and will continue to grow well into the future. Rickey enjoyed riding his motorcycle and often took long trips around the country with his wife. He will be remembered for his hard work, service to the public and the likeable personality that he showed to all the people he met.
an17.com
Clementene Lee Ester Lamin
Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina” was a beautiful, classy, and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. At the age of 74....
an17.com
Lawrence LeRoy Powell
Lawrence LeRoy Powell passed away on November 10, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old. He was a U.S. army veteran, and he taught vocational agriculture to generations of students at Ponchatoula High School. For many years he taught Sunday school at Ponchatoula’s First United Methodist Church, and he brought comfort to many families as a volunteer with hospice. He enjoyed visiting with friends and taking them for rides on his golf cart.
an17.com
Leah Lind Mullins
Leah, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Springfield, LA. Leah took over the family business at Tickfaw Marina and Tin Lizzy’s Landin’ where she was an awesome chef and had a passion for creating new recipes. Leah enjoyed cooking for her family and shared the tradition of making sweet treats for the holidays with all the girls in the family. She was an avid fisher-woman and could be on the water from sunup to sundown if given the opportunity. Leah has gone on several charter fishing trips and loved every minute. If you knew Leah, chances are you’ve played a game or two with her. She loved board games and has spent countless hours playing with her sisters, husband, children, and grandchildren. Scrabble, Boggle, and anything with words was her favorite and she is the reining champ in her family. Leah was an incredibly strong woman with an infectious smile and warm heart. She loved her family deeply and was happiest surrounded by those she loved. Leah left her family with numerous wonderful memories and will be forever missed.
subr.edu
Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'
Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting […]
an17.com
Betty A. Holland
Betty A. Holland, 74, resident of Lancaster, TX and native of Hammond, LA passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. Services will be held at Greater Rosehill Westside Missionary Baptist Church 2002 W. Church St. Hammond, LA. Visitation Friday November 18, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral service 10:00am Saturday November 19, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery Hammond, LA.
