Massillon Councilman Jamie Slutz to run for mayor

MASSILLON – City Councilman Jamie Slutz is throwing his hat into the political ring by running for the city's highest office.

The at-large Republican councilman pulled a petition Thursday at the Stark County Board of Elections to run for the mayor's post. He said Friday he's excited to mount an aggressive but cordial campaign.

"I won't be throwing any stones," Slutz said during a phone interview with The Independent. "That's not me. I won't stoop to running any sort of bad campaign."

Slutz, 52, is a 1989 graduate of Washington High School. He played quarterback for the Tiger football team during his senior year. He also is a retired Massillon police officer and detective who served 22 years with the Police Department.

Assuming Slutz is the GOP candidate for mayor following a May 2023 primary election, he'll likely face incumbent Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, a Democrat, in next fall's general election.

Catazaro-Perry said Friday she's also pulled a petition to run for re-election. A victory next November would be her fourth consecutive term as mayor.

The mayor said she hasn't yet filed the necessary signatures with the Stark elections board.

"I fully intend to run," said Catazaro-Perry, who seemed unaffected by Slutz's announcement to run for mayor.

"Anyone is permitted to run for office if they're a Massillon resident," she said. "I think (our team) has been doing an outstanding job."

Candidates seeking the Massillon mayor's post are required to file at least 50, valid signatures of registered city voters with the elections board to qualify as a candidate. The deadline to file is Feb. 1.

Slutz to focus on public safety, jobs, neighborhoods in Massillon mayor bid

Slutz said Friday he plans to focus on three main issues: public safety, quality jobs for residents and neighborhood improvement.

The city needs to do better in hiring and retaining law enforcement officers, said Slutz, noting that his more than two decades at the Massillon Police Department should help.

In addition, Slutz said he wants to work with private businesses to garner more higher paying jobs throughout Massillon, and establish "a real economic plan for growth."

He also wants to beef up city neighborhoods with beautification and safety efforts.

In December 2020, Slutz was tapped by the Stark GOP to replace former Councilwoman Nancy Halter, R-at large, who had resigned. He won his first election as an at-large councilman in November 2021.

"I've been involved with Massillon my whole life, and want to continue to be involved," he said. "I'm doing this (campaign) so we can move Massillon ahead."

