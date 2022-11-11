ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Nicole topples beachfront homes

Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider) Nicole topples beachfront homes. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Budweiser Clydesdales stepping into Statesboro this week

STATESBORO, Ga. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are stepping into Statesboro this week. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area on Nov. 19, including one at Paulson Stadium in conjunction with Saturday's Eagle Walk. The...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returned on Saturday outside of Temple Mickve Israel. Monterey Square was full of people enjoying shawarma, latkes, New York-style egg creams, and plenty of other cuisines. The festival experienced a hiatus after 2020 when Shalom Y’all went virtual due to the COVID pandemic. Congregation Mickve […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square. The removal process began immediately. City workers removed the Calhoun Square signage within an hour of the vote, according to a resident who lives nearby the square. Workers also dug up the block from the bricks in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
HISTORY.com

The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'

An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hilton Head lights up the night at lantern festival

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hundreds gathered on the beaches of Hilton Head Island for a sight like no other—the annual lantern fest. “We're getting ready to have the most magical night on Hilton Head Island. We have visitors who plan their annual vacations for it,” said Natalie Harvey, director of cultural affairs for the town of Hilton Head.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mayor race heads to runoff

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — Election Day may be over but the Hilton Head mayoral race is still undecided. Neither JoAnn Orischak nor Alan Perry got the 50% of the vote needed to win, so there will be a runoff. Orishack and Perry both live on Hilton Head Island, both care about the Island […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
drifttravel.com

Christmas Markets in Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC

For a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that blends Southern hospitality with European charm, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy The Kessler Collection’s Christmas Markets in both Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC. From a boat parade of lights, to meet and greets with Santa, the opportunities for holiday cheer and excitement are endless.
GREENVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Polling changes, locations for the Warnock, Walker runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the updated polling changes and locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polling changes: I-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 8-03 Silk […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

