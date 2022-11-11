Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Nicole topples beachfront homes
Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider) Nicole topples beachfront homes. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple...
WJCL
Budweiser Clydesdales stepping into Statesboro this week
STATESBORO, Ga. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are stepping into Statesboro this week. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area on Nov. 19, including one at Paulson Stadium in conjunction with Saturday's Eagle Walk. The...
wtoc.com
Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returned on Saturday outside of Temple Mickve Israel. Monterey Square was full of people enjoying shawarma, latkes, New York-style egg creams, and plenty of other cuisines. The festival experienced a hiatus after 2020 when Shalom Y’all went virtual due to the COVID pandemic. Congregation Mickve […]
City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square. The removal process began immediately. City workers removed the Calhoun Square signage within an hour of the vote, according to a resident who lives nearby the square. Workers also dug up the block from the bricks in […]
HISTORY.com
The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'
An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
Tornado Watch issued from Georgia to North Carolina as Tropical Storm Nicole spins into Southeast
Tropical Storm Nicole is packing a tornado threat as it moves inland across Florida, and that risk will follow Nicole as it moves north across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard through Friday.
WJCL
Hilton Head lights up the night at lantern festival
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hundreds gathered on the beaches of Hilton Head Island for a sight like no other—the annual lantern fest. “We're getting ready to have the most magical night on Hilton Head Island. We have visitors who plan their annual vacations for it,” said Natalie Harvey, director of cultural affairs for the town of Hilton Head.
WJCL
Nicole delivered much needed rainfall, a look at totals for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole is now a remnant area of low pressure moving through parts of the Northeast and New England. Impacts from the storm have exited southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
WSAV-TV
Senior drill instructor charged in connection to 2021 death of Marine recruit
A senior drill instructor at Parris Island is facing a series of charges, including negligent homicide connected to the death of a Marine recruit at the base last year. Senior drill instructor charged in connection to …. A senior drill instructor at Parris Island is facing a series of charges,...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
Hilton Head mayor race heads to runoff
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — Election Day may be over but the Hilton Head mayoral race is still undecided. Neither JoAnn Orischak nor Alan Perry got the 50% of the vote needed to win, so there will be a runoff. Orishack and Perry both live on Hilton Head Island, both care about the Island […]
drifttravel.com
Christmas Markets in Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC
For a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that blends Southern hospitality with European charm, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy The Kessler Collection’s Christmas Markets in both Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC. From a boat parade of lights, to meet and greets with Santa, the opportunities for holiday cheer and excitement are endless.
wtoc.com
Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
Savannah State University honors Distinguished Alumni at annual Founders’ Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) recently celebrated its 132nd Founders’ Day honoring two esteemed alumni with prestigious awards: The Richard R. Wright Award of Excellence and The Cyrus G. Wiley Distinguished Alumni Award. The Richard R. Wright award was presented to alumna Tatia Adams Fox, Class of 2003, and named for the […]
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
WSAV-TV
Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe
The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider)
WTGS
Chatham Co. Board of Elections releases updated polling locations for Dec. 6 runoff
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Elections announced the updated polling locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. Voters will see some of the changes for the Nov. 8 election still in place for the runoff, as well as a couple of changes specifically for the runoff election.
Polling changes, locations for the Warnock, Walker runoff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the updated polling changes and locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polling changes: I-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 8-03 Silk […]
6 Of The Best Dive Bars In Downtown Savannah According To A Bartender Who Grew Up There
Growing up in Savannah, GA, you become well-versed in the bar scene and develop an innate sense of which spots are worth spending your nights in. The Hostess City has a plethora of swanky rooftop bars and overrated tourist traps, but at the end of a long day, nothing draws you in like a moth to a neon flame than a no-frills dive bar.
