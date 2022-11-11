Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Dinosaur skull to be auctioned in NY
NEW YORK — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said. The 200-pound skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house said.
Kearney Hub
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
LOS ANGELES — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters face...
Kearney Hub
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
Kearney Hub
Democratic stars Abrams, O'Rourke fade
AUSTIN, Texas — Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors' races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O'Rourke by double digits.
Kearney Hub
Ricketts-backed candidates win seats on NU Board of Regents
Kathy Wilmot ran ahead of outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams to become the newest member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Wilmot, a former member of the State Board of Education who received endorsements from several conservative politicians and organizations, will replace Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.
Kearney Hub
Washburn's edge over Lopers continues as Ichabods win MIAA Tourney title
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Sophomore outside hitter Jalyn Stevenson had 17 kills and 18 digs and redshirt freshman middle hitter Austin Broadie had a match-high 18 kills to help 20th-ranked Washburn beat 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 in the MIAA Tournament Championship Saturday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Kearney Hub
Water leak at State Penitentiary may disrupt operations for a year or two
LINCOLN — A burst water line at the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary caused worse damage than originally thought and may disrupt inmate housing for a year or two, state officials said Friday. The water leak filled a basement mechanical room with 9 feet of water and left behind mud...
