CBS Sports

How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4 Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
The Independent

Joe Willock nets winner over Chelsea as Newcastle remain third in Premier League

Joe Willock ensured Newcastle will head into the World Cup break sitting proudly in the top three after beating Chelsea to claim a fifth-successive Premier League victory.The midfielder’s sumptuous 67th-minute strike – his second goal in as many games – handed the Magpies a 1-0 win in front of a crowd of 52,264 at St James’ Park and left them nine points clear of the Blues, one of their rivals for a top-six finish, having played a game more.A deserved victory took Eddie Howe’s side to 30 points for the campaign, a total they did not reach last season until...
Daily Mail

Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season

Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham

Manchester United travel to London to face Fulham in their final Premier League game before the FIFA World Cup break. The Red Devils will be making the trip to the capital to face the newly promoted side. Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to improve on their last league...
Yardbarker

Watch: Southampton fitness update as new boss praises Liverpool

Liverpool are set to host Southampton in a game that will also be remembered as the first time new man Nathan Jones takes the helm at the club. This often leads to a ‘new manager bounce’ but the former Luton Town boss will be travelling to Anfield with a few injury concerns (as reported by Liverpool’s club website): they are ‘expected to be without Juan Larios (adductor), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) as the only absentees from his travelling squad’.
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
NBC Sports

West Ham vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

West Ham vs Leicester: Both the Hammers and Foxes will try to inch closer to the Premier League’s top half ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they meet at London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Leicester (14 points) are all the...
The Independent

Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
BBC

Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag pleased with Man Utd resilience

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he's pleased with the resilience shown by his side during their 2-1 win over Fulham which saw youngster Alejandro Garnacho score a last-gasp winner. MATCH REPORT: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT)...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa

F﻿amiliar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Aston Villa. W﻿hile Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.

