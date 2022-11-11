Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4 Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
SkySports
Martin Odegaard inspires Arsenal and Ivan Toney's masterclass helps Brentford stun Man City - Premier League hits and misses
Martin Odegaard tends not to attract as many plaudits as fellow Arsenal attackers Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but it was indisputably his night at Molineux. His two goals, struck in the space of 21 second-half minutes, ensured Arsenal capitalised on Manchester City's defeat by Brentford and went...
Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper
According to new reports, Manchester United are monitoring a Premier League goalkeeper amid David De Gea's future.
Joe Willock nets winner over Chelsea as Newcastle remain third in Premier League
Joe Willock ensured Newcastle will head into the World Cup break sitting proudly in the top three after beating Chelsea to claim a fifth-successive Premier League victory.The midfielder’s sumptuous 67th-minute strike – his second goal in as many games – handed the Magpies a 1-0 win in front of a crowd of 52,264 at St James’ Park and left them nine points clear of the Blues, one of their rivals for a top-six finish, having played a game more.A deserved victory took Eddie Howe’s side to 30 points for the campaign, a total they did not reach last season until...
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
Yardbarker
Wholesale changes as Elliott returns to starting-XI for Southampton – predicted Liverpool team news
Liverpool will be hosting Southampton following a penalty shootout win over Derby County in the Carabao Cup. The Merseysiders will be aiming to go for four wins in a row against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s former outfit at Anfield. Should results go their way, the Reds could cut the deficit to...
BBC
Conor Coady says Everton need to take a 'hard look in the mirror' after Bournemouth defeat
Conor Coady says every Everton player needs to take a "hard look in the mirror" after the Toffees slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth, sparking a furious reaction from the supporters. Police were forced to intervene to calm some fans as the players went over to away section at...
Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham
Christian Eriksen's game in numbers v Fulham. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham
Manchester United travel to London to face Fulham in their final Premier League game before the FIFA World Cup break. The Red Devils will be making the trip to the capital to face the newly promoted side. Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to improve on their last league...
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Magpies return to third place
Match report and player ratings as Newcastle United beat Chelsea in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Watch: Southampton fitness update as new boss praises Liverpool
Liverpool are set to host Southampton in a game that will also be remembered as the first time new man Nathan Jones takes the helm at the club. This often leads to a ‘new manager bounce’ but the former Luton Town boss will be travelling to Anfield with a few injury concerns (as reported by Liverpool’s club website): they are ‘expected to be without Juan Larios (adductor), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) as the only absentees from his travelling squad’.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton
Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
West Ham vs Leicester: Both the Hammers and Foxes will try to inch closer to the Premier League’s top half ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they meet at London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Leicester (14 points) are all the...
Liverpool v Southampton: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream
This is the information you need for Liverpool's Premier League match against Southampton. It includes team news, predicted lineup and where you can watch and live stream around the world.
Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
BBC
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag pleased with Man Utd resilience
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he's pleased with the resilience shown by his side during their 2-1 win over Fulham which saw youngster Alejandro Garnacho score a last-gasp winner. MATCH REPORT: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT)...
BBC
Analysis: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa
Familiar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Aston Villa. While Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.
Fulham v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United’s starting eleven against Fulham has been announced and you can find it here.
