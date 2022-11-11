ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Two local families share what it's like living with Huntington's Disease

Huntington's Disease is a rare fatal genetic disorder that affects more than 41,000 Americans. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer sits down with two Northeastern Ohio women who have Huntington's in their family to talk about what life is like. The Northeast Ohio chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America is holding its Celebration of Hope gala to raise funds to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's Disease and also celebrate those who have made an impact here in the Cleveland area. Stefani is the host of this event and you can get more information here: https://northeastohio.hdsa.org/events/northeast-ohio-celebration-of-hope.
OPUS 216 celebrates ten years of making music

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — OPUS 216 is celebrating ten years of making music in Northeast Ohio. The talented ensemble of classically trained musicians was founded in 2012 by violinist Ariel Clayton Karas. OPUS 216 invites everyone to their 10th Anniversary show called ‘The Birthday Party’ on Friday November 18th at the Music Box Supper Club. Click here for more information.
Temperatures falling, snow returning: Forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Here is a look at the most recent snowfall totals from the past weekend. Totals are courtesy of NWS-trained spotters. The amounts are in line with our initial forecast. You’ll need the winter gear for the morning commute but temperatures will be a degree, or so,...
Video of fiery turnpike crash on Nov. 11, 2022

A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. along the turnpike in Elyria, just past state Route 57. (Video courtesy of Linda Siggelkow)
