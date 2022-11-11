Huntington's Disease is a rare fatal genetic disorder that affects more than 41,000 Americans. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer sits down with two Northeastern Ohio women who have Huntington's in their family to talk about what life is like. The Northeast Ohio chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America is holding its Celebration of Hope gala to raise funds to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's Disease and also celebrate those who have made an impact here in the Cleveland area. Stefani is the host of this event and you can get more information here: https://northeastohio.hdsa.org/events/northeast-ohio-celebration-of-hope.

