La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
World Cup 2022: Spain leave out De Gea and Thiago as Senegal select Mané
Spain have included Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but left out the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara and the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their World Cup squad. Fati, 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score...
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “I Hope Romelu Lukaku Has Amazing FIFA World Cup, Tomorrow Motivation Decisive”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke of his pride at seeing his players selected for the upcoming World Cup, and was not concerned that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could aggravate his current injury. Lukaku has barely played for Inter since returning on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the striker’s...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
World Cup 2022 team guides part 20: Spain
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
BBC
Wales v Argentina: Pumas captain Julien Montoya ruled out through injury
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Argentina captain Julian Montoya will miss the Autumn Nations series game against Wales on Saturday after failing to...
Video – Former Inter Striker Hernan Crespo Remembers Header Against Ajax: “Come Fly With Me”
Former Inter striker Hernan Crespo used Social Media to remember a stunning goal he scored for the club against Ajax in the Champions League. The ex-Argentina international rose highest to meet a Christian Vieri cross and power home a header in 2002, as Inter won 2-1 against their opponents at the Amsterdam Arena, with Crespo netting twice.
CBS Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?
Argentina Pick Julian Alvarez For Their World Cup Squad
All of the World Cup squads have been announced now for all the nations competing for the ultimate glory in football. Manchester City will have plenty of players travelling to Qatar leaving Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomez as the only senior players staying at home. Argentina...
ESPN
Caitlin Foord drives Australia to huge win over Sweden as Matildas build toward Women's World Cup
Australia roared to a 4-0 victory over Sweden in Melbourne to make it three wins on the bounce. A Caitlin Foord double as well as goals for Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler earned the Matildas a win over their highest-ranked opponents since their 1-0 defeat of the world No. 1 United States back in 2017.
Mancini hands Fagioli a first Italy call-up and Chiesa returns
Roberto Mancini has handed a first international call-up to Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in his latest squad while recalling Federico Chiesa after his return from a long-term injury. Fagioli did well on loan at Cremonese last season and has been in fine form for Juventus in recent games. The...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
You may have to go all the way back to 1962 to find the last time a team retained the World Cup but nevertheless – don't expect the rest of Group D to underestimate France. Whether Didier Deschamps' team can replicate the feats of Brazil 50 years ago remains up for discussion but any team with Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in the side need to be taken very seriously indeed.
ESPN
Son Heung-Min to lead South Korea at FIFA World Cup despite recent injury worry
Son Heung-Min has been included in South Korea's 26-man squad for this month's FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite suffering a fractured eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League earlier this month. Head coach Paulo Bento included Son in his squad after the 30-year-old declared himself fit...
Bahrain 2-2 Canada: John Herdman's men - missing Alphonso Davies - fight back for a late draw in World Cup warm-up game, with their squad announcement set for Sunday
Canada came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw with Bahrain in a friendly match in Manama on Friday, giving players a final chance to impress coach John Herdman before he names his Qatar World Cup squad. Herdman is set to announce his selection on Sunday, a day before the...
