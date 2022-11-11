ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad

Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
Yardbarker

Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos

Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 team guides part 20: Spain

This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
Daily Mail

PSG have their '£40million bid for Endrick turned down' by Brazilian champions Palmeiras as Chelsea enter January transfer battle with the 16-year-old believed to 'favour Premier League move to London'

16-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick is wanted by both PSG and Chelsea, with the Brazilian club reportedly rejecting the Ligue 1 side's £40million offer for the teenage sensation. Endrick is one of the world's brightest up and coming talents since bursting onto the scene with Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras...
BBC

Wales v Argentina: Pumas captain Julien Montoya ruled out through injury

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Argentina captain Julian Montoya will miss the Autumn Nations series game against Wales on Saturday after failing to...
CBS Sports

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?
Yardbarker

Argentina Pick Julian Alvarez For Their World Cup Squad

All of the World Cup squads have been announced now for all the nations competing for the ultimate glory in football. Manchester City will have plenty of players travelling to Qatar leaving Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomez as the only senior players staying at home. Argentina...
Yardbarker

Mancini hands Fagioli a first Italy call-up and Chiesa returns

Roberto Mancini has handed a first international call-up to Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in his latest squad while recalling Federico Chiesa after his return from a long-term injury. Fagioli did well on loan at Cremonese last season and has been in fine form for Juventus in recent games. The...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

You may have to go all the way back to 1962 to find the last time a team retained the World Cup but nevertheless – don't expect the rest of Group D to underestimate France. Whether Didier Deschamps' team can replicate the feats of Brazil 50 years ago remains up for discussion but any team with Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in the side need to be taken very seriously indeed.
ESPN

Son Heung-Min to lead South Korea at FIFA World Cup despite recent injury worry

Son Heung-Min has been included in South Korea's 26-man squad for this month's FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite suffering a fractured eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League earlier this month. Head coach Paulo Bento included Son in his squad after the 30-year-old declared himself fit...

