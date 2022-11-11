ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Somers, Stafford work on emergency services agreement

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
Buy Now FILE — EMT Laurie Galley, left, a long-time member of the Vernon Ambulance Corp, and EMT Joel Benjamin, go through the supply of emergency supplies like Epinephrine and Narcon in the cabin of Vernon Fire Department's Ambulance 541, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Station 641 in Vernon. JIM MICHAUD

Somers town officials are working on an agreement with Stafford to provide them with emergency medical services that would be more financially advantageous to Somers than the current arrangement.

During a special meeting with the Somers Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen Thursday, First Selectman Timothy R.E. Keeney said Stafford officials have agreed to a proposed arrangement whereby Somers would station a paramedic at the town’s fire station for 40 hours a week, but are waiting to hear if they can use federal pandemic relief funds to pay for the service.

Board of Finance members said going forward they would like to have a separate, special line item in the budget each year on what it costs Somers to provide emergency medical service calls.

