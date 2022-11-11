Read full article on original website
Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa's Plant High...
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
Jennifer Aniston Announces Her Dad's Death With a Series of Poignant Childhood Photos Celebrating Their Father-Daughter Bond
Jennifer Aniston is grieving the loss of her father John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. The Friends star announced the passing of her dad today, who was a Greek actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Jennifer shared a series of poignant childhood photos and more recent snapshots showing their love throughout the years. “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram today. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain.” She continued,...
John Aniston, soap opera mainstay and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, who long starred in the daytime soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' and was the father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.
Lizzo announces Pittsburgh stop on tour
PITTSBURGH — Lizzo is coming to Pittsburgh. The Grammy-winning singer announced the stop on her Special 2our on Twitter Monday. She’ll perform at PPG Paints Arena on May 13, 2023, with special guest Latto. Tickets go on sale Friday at LizzoMusic.com. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’ is facing lawsuit for allegedly firing sign language interpreter for being White
Sign language interpreter Keith Wann and attorney John Pepper joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how Wann was allegedly booted from a job at Broadway's "Lion King" based on his skin color.
