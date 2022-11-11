ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston Announces Her Dad's Death With a Series of Poignant Childhood Photos Celebrating Their Father-Daughter Bond

Jennifer Aniston is grieving the loss of her father John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. The Friends star announced the passing of her dad today, who was a Greek actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Jennifer shared a series of poignant childhood photos and more recent snapshots showing their love throughout the years. “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram today. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain.” She continued,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lizzo announces Pittsburgh stop on tour

PITTSBURGH — Lizzo is coming to Pittsburgh. The Grammy-winning singer announced the stop on her Special 2our on Twitter Monday. She’ll perform at PPG Paints Arena on May 13, 2023, with special guest Latto. Tickets go on sale Friday at LizzoMusic.com. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy