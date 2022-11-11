ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Where Is Shelly Miscavige? Leah Remini Has Some Wild New Information

When it comes to exposing Scientology for what it really is, actress Leah Remini continues to put in the work. For nearly a decade since escaping Scientology, she has tirelessly spoken out against the atrocities committed by the so-called religion using as many mediums as possible. Her crusade against Scientology...
TODAY.com

Casey Anthony to speak on-camera for first time in new Peacock docuseries

For the first time, Casey Anthony will appear in an on-camera interview. In a 2011 trial that riveted the country, Anthony was acquitted of charges for murder, manslaughter and child-abuse in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. At the trial, she did not testify. But now, Anthony will speak on-camera for the first time in a Peacock docuseries titled "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies," slated to premiere later this month.
Deadline

‘Infamous’ Podcast Featuring Stories Of Girls Gone Wild & NXIVM Set From Campside Media & Sony Music

EXCLUSIVE: The stories of Girls Gone Wild and NXIVM are to be told in a new podcast series from Campside Media, producers of the Chameleon: The Hollywood Con Queen podcast, and Sony Music Entertainment. Campside co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis and Gabriel Sherman, special correspondent to Vanity Fair and author of The Loudest Voice in the Room are hosting Infamous – a series that dives into the most explosive scandals of this century. The show’s premiere episodes – Boy Gone Wild – explore and expose the incredible story behind Joe Francis’s rise and fall as the creator of Girls Gone Wild and tells the saga of...
Distractify

'Monster' Season 2 Won't Include Jeffrey Dahmer — But It Will Still Be Disturbing

Now that it feels like the entire world has watched DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it makes sense that Netflix would order another season of the series. The next two installments ordered will add Monster to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s impressive resume of franchises, which includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 9-1-1, and now The Watcher as well.
booktrib.com

Connelly’s Latest Thriller Has High Stakes and Slow-Burn Action

No modern author has mastered the detective-thriller genre better and more consistently than Michael Connelly, but Desert Star (Little, Brown and Company), his new Harry Bosch novel, seems a little different. There are two reasons for that, but in the spirit of thriller writing, I won’t reveal the second reason until the end.
