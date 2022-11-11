Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Skyworks and MediaTek Collaborate to Offer End-to-End 5G Automotive Solutions
MediaTek and Skyworks Develop 5G New Radio Design Enabling Seamless Integration With Automotive Communications Systems. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) today announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings.
Woonsocket Call
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
Woonsocket Call
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region. Geneva, Switzerland – November 14, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Renae Rae as Director of Sales in North America, effective immediately. Ms. Rae will actively contribute to the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and she will be responsible for Sales Channel Distributors and Sales Representatives.
Woonsocket Call
Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite Announce Agreement to Build Connected In-process Data Software Using Dyndrite Application Development Kit
Furthering Sigma’s Path to Holistic Digital Quality, Dyndrite Generated Tool Paths to be Connected to In-Process Quality Data for the First Time. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," or "our"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today an agreement with Dyndrite™, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D®’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer Kit (ADK), users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics. This new solution marks Sigma’s connection to further cover the full quality value chain in additive manufacturing.
Woonsocket Call
Coeus h3c to Deliver Easy, Friction-Free Experience for Home Health Customers
Coeus h3c to help customers live well and heal at home with initial investment from Best Buy. HLTH 2022 booth #3458--Coeus h3c announced today that Best Buy made an initial investment in the company and will use the Home Health Hybrid Cloud (h3c) to accelerate customer access to the full benefits of its home health devices and solutions. h3c is the first end-to-end solution that seamlessly manages the procurement, provisioning, delivery, installation and maintenance required for a successful home health experience. It fixes “the mess in the middle,” addressing enduring pain points that have limited end-user success with home health solutions. Best Buy’s commitment to ensuring a friction-free experience extends its leadership in delivering successful solutions for wellness at home, aging at home and care at home.
Woonsocket Call
Global Bioenergies agrees collaboration with Shell in the development of low carbon road fuels
Global Bioenergies agrees collaboration with Shell in the development of low carbon road fuels. Evry, 14 November 2022 - Following the delivery of testing samples this summer, Global Bioenergies and Shell agree to collaborate on the development and testing of low carbon road fuels. The first phase of this agreement...
Woonsocket Call
Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
Woonsocket Call
TokensHype Develops a Crypto Security System
The TokensHype team is happy to announce the development of a crypto security system, named "SafeHype." Trying to strengthen the crypto ecosystem, TokensHype will be able to understand scam tokens in advance thanks to the artificial intelligence it has started to prepare. This will ensure that investors can keep their funds safe. The SafeHype feature will be launched and available to users in the first quarter of 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Japneet Is Bringing High-Quality SEO and Digital Marketing Services to Toronto and Calgary, Canada
Japneet is a premier, full-service SEO expert proficient in providing SEO, link building, digital marketing, on-site SEO among other incredible services in Canada (Toronto, Calgary). A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and tricking...
Woonsocket Call
NTGD: Manufacturers and suppliers of all types of pumps
Northern Cape, South Africa Nov 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - NTGD pump Co., Ltd. is a certified pump manufacturer. NTGD performs both research and development, sales, and services to ensure reliable products as well as customer satisfaction. The reason for highly reliable pumps from NTGD is due to advanced production technology, complete test equipment, reliable quality, and scientific management. In addition, NTGD has partnered closely with various domestic research institutions to make their products sell well all over the world. NTGD pump manufacturer always adheres to the path of "quality for survival and quality for development" by employing advanced design and manufacturing technology which has made it reach high reliability and standards over the decades. NTGD engineers adopt advanced design including CAD software and CFD dynamics software to ensure the products meet all aspects of reliability and long service life.
Woonsocket Call
YES WORLD Announces Second Trading Pair on XT.com
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world's first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.
Woonsocket Call
Budmail 420 Launches Unique Cannabis Advent Calendar
TORONTO - November 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Heard of wine advent calendars, or chocolate ones, or even beer versions? Now, thanks to Budmail 420, customers can get their very own cannabis advent calendar in Canada. Calendars feature 20 days of edibles, pre-rolls, grams of flower, and four days of cannabis...
Woonsocket Call
Foundation Medicine Launches FoundationReport+™, a New Digital Reporting Experience to Streamline Precision Cancer Care
Innovative and interactive reporting functionality offers healthcare providers additional tools to complement integrated electronic health records and make it easier to review and act on results. Foundation Medicine, Inc., a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, today announced the launch of FoundationReport+, a new interactive digital report to enhance the...
Woonsocket Call
BLUETTI Canada Kickstarts Its Black Friday Shopping Carnival on Nov. 11, 2022
OTTAWA, Ontario - November 12, 2022 - (Newswire.com) BLUETTI is kicking off the shopping carnival on Nov. 11. It is offering tons of good-value generators for savvy shoppers along with many rewarding surprises. BLUETTI considerately provides expandable solar generator bundles to people with varied power needs. The AC300, BLUETT's first...
Woonsocket Call
3D Animation Global Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Visual Effects in Film Drives Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Animation Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global 3D animation market is expected to grow from $18.66 billion in 2021 to $20.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The 3D animation market is expected to grow to $32.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.
goodshomedesign.com
The World’s First Solar Powered Camper is Here, and It Can Drive 450 Miles in a Day!
More and more people are looking for eco-friendly ways to travel and try to reduce their carbon footprint. If you’re looking for a vehicle that is environmentally friendly and will also take you to every corner of the world, then this solar-powered camper might be your next big investment.
Woonsocket Call
Home Care Services Market is Slated to Grow at a CAGR of 9% During 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
The home care services market is primarily facing the challenge of low availability of labor force. Majority of laborers are turning to industrial areas, wherein demand for workforce is ever-growing in tandem with better payroll. NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2022 / The global home care services market...
Woonsocket Call
Sastana Introduces SastArt NFT Virtual Museum
Sastana offers SastArt, an NFT VR museum for displaying the NFTS of artists. Sastana introduces SastArt Virtual Museum, a platform for artists to display their NFTs. The aim is to make this VR museum a new online/Metaverse-based resource for artists and promoters to display and advertise their artwork in 3D format.
Woonsocket Call
Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Albaad Massuot Yitzhak, Corman, LA Fresh Group, Guy & O'Neill, & Healthy Hoohoo - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global feminine wipes market is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $1.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The feminine wipes market is expected to grow to $2.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
Woonsocket Call
PacLights Sets a New Trend for Eco Friendly Lighting Brands
A recent research by the EHS revealed that mercury-containing equipment such as lamps and bulbs categorized as universal waste- waste materials that are designated as hazardous waste, has encompassed a huge part of the waste generated from last year all over the world. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact...
Comments / 0