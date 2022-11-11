Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Mythic Quest’: Charlotte Nicdao On Poppy, The Apple TV+ Show’s Third Season & The Importance Of Relationships [Interview]
It might not have achieved the same level of buzz as its counterparts such as comedies like “Ted Lasso,” but “Mythic Quest” remains in its third season one of the funniest comedies currently airing. Created by Rob McElhenney (who also stars) along with Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the Apple TV+ series centers on the day-to-day office work of a team responsible for one of the biggest multiplayer video games of all time. Season Three of the series follows characters Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) as they’re branched out to create a new company in order to produce the latter’s game. It deserves as big an audience as possible. While it’s set in the gaming and tech world, it’s hardly what takes prominence in the show’s storylines, as it’s instead interested in fleshing out the sometimes bizarre dynamics these characters have between one another.
theplaylist.net
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Review: Sharp Writing, Strong Performances Distinguish FX Character Study
FX adapts The New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 debut novel “Fleishman is in Trouble” into an engaging mini-series about the difficulty of change and how human beings bounce off each other, often sending people in directions they never expected. Some of the characters may feel a bit shallow—their problems are arguably the kind of selfish concerns that most people in the world would kill to have—but that’s embedded in the intelligent writing and a cast that understands these people don’t have to be likable to feel genuine or be interesting.
theplaylist.net
New ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Trailer: The Third & Final Installment Of Lars Von Trier’s Cult Show Hits Mubi On November 27
For the first time in twenty-five years, Lars Von Trier returns to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet and his cult TV series “The Kingdom.” And while “The Kingdom Exodus” may be Von Trier’s final edition of the show, MUBI will give its streaming premiere a prestige rollout.
theplaylist.net
‘Rogue Heroes’ Review: Steven Knight’s Newest Series Is A Gloriously Unhinged Recounting Of The Special Air Service [Review]
Every episode of Steven Knight’s new series “Rogue Heroes” begins with a declarative statement: “Based on a true story, the events depicted which seem most unbelievable … are mostly true.” It’s the sort of pithy postmodern title card that might elicit an eye-roll. Yet it also perfectly encapsulates this rollicking tale of the Special Air Service (SAS) formation during World War II.
theplaylist.net
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
theplaylist.net
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Directs Cate Blanchett & The Cast In The Moody Music Video For “Mortar” [Watch]
Can any film this year be more music-centric than “TÁR’”? Todd Field’s acclaimed project follows a legendary (but fictional) composer and conductor’s fall from grace. Its star, Cate Blanchett, perfectly immerses herself in this deeply flawed character in a film that touches upon cancel culture, consequences, and how the world reacts to those they have built up but then want to tear down. The Playlist’s Jack King described the actress’ contribution as “a hydrogen bomb of a performance from Cate Blanchett, inarguably at her best since 2015’s “Carol.” Now, “TÁR” is delving into its musical elements for a one-of-a-kind video.
theplaylist.net
‘At The Mountains Of Madness’: Guillermo del Toro Drops Early VFX Footage From His Scrapped Universal Film
In the early 2010s, Guillermo del Toro and Universal planned an R-rated adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft‘s “In The Mountains Of Madness.” And it was an ambitious project for del Toro, with a $150 million budget and Industrial Light And Magic on board for VFX. But Universal shelved the project at the last minute, leaving Lovecraft fans to wonder what GDT had in mind for the writer’s first big film adaptation.
theplaylist.net
‘Wakanda Forever’: The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Offers Superhero Grief Counseling & Another Dose Of Geopolitical Intrigue [The Playlist Podcast]
There were a lot of questions going into the release of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” How would the sequel deal with the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman, the franchise’s leader? Who is going to suit up as the new Black Panther? And do we really need a villain with pointy ears and winged ankles? Thankfully, Ryan Cooger and his fantastic cast have once again delivered a “Black Panther” film that answers all those questions a whole lot more. And at two hours and 45 minutes, for real, there is a lot of movie here. That’s where this episode of The Playlist Podcast comes in.
Comments / 0