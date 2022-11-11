Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
More normal trade wind conditions moving in
A stable, dry and cool airmass is over the islands, but some scattered showers are still possible from a dissipating low pressure area. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades.
bigislandvideonews.com
Wind Advisory Issued For North Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A Wind Advisory is in effect for an area of North Hawaiʻi from noon today to 6 a.m. HST Saturday. (BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas of North and South Kohala, starting today. The National Weather Service says north to...
Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline
(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
mauinow.com
Day 5: Maui Fire Department air and ground crews battle stubborn West Maui wildfire
On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%. County officials say rainfall...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's RSV cases on the rise prompts call for mindful protection this holiday season
Founder and CEO John Dobovan says they were only in Phase 1 of their business plan. Keep It Simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle is focused on changing the tides of plastic pollution. 2 suspects arrested in connection to crash, armed robbery in North...
bigislandnow.com
Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out
When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
bigislandnow.com
Firefighters respond to shed fire in West Hawai‘i
Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire Saturday in West Hawai‘i. The call came in at 4 p.m. for the shed fire on ʻŌhiʻa ‘Āina Place, located between the 93- and 94-mile markers on Highway 11, with the first unit on scene by 4:34 p.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the one-story, 500-square-foot structure collapsed and fully engulfed in flames.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend
A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
Nottingham MD
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Maryland this weekend
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Nicole will likely bring heavy rains to Maryland this weekend. Nicole is currently passing near The Bahamas and is expected to strengthen before hitting eastern Florida and moving up the East Coast. A Hurricane Warning has already been issued for portions...
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
bigislandnow.com
Fishers now must obtain a permit to use lay nets in State waters
Fishers will now have to obtain a permit from the DLNR to use lay nets in State waters, effective 10 days after the governor signs off. This rule change, approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources Thursday, eliminates the requirement that lay net fishers register each lay net with the department. For Hawai‘i residents, active-duty military personnel and their family members, annual lay net permits will be issued free of charge.
WJZ Alert Day: Approaching hurricane will bring storms and wind gusts to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Meg McNamara and Tim Williams have declared Friday and Saturday WJZ Alert Days.The Alert Day warning will extend from Friday into Saturday morning. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday.It will make landfall on the eastern peninsula of Florida sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. In Maryland, there will be widespread and heavy rain on Friday extending into Saturday morning. Most parts of the state will pick up one to two inches of rain with some parts of the state getting higher amounts of rain than that. Additionally, there could be strong to severe thunderstorms and gusty winds as the system tracks through the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible
Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Bissen beat out incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino with nearly 60% of the votes as of Wednesday afternoon. Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents living...
KITV.com
1,200 acre brush fire near Lahaina, Maui prompts second alert for possible evacuation for residents
The fire, which started yesterday, continues to burn in West Maui, above the Launiupoko subdivision. Residents warned of potential evacuations as a large brush fire burns near Lahaina. Fire crews on Maui are still working to douse a large brush fire that threatened residents in the Lahaina area on Tuesday.
AZFamily
ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
KITV.com
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology used on Election Day helped deliver voting results from more remote areas within minutes. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. The technology allowed results to transmit “directly to the county center,” said Chief...
LIST: Can you name Hawaii’s most popular cars?
Tempus Logix is a vehicle transportation company that came up with the top cars you will spot while living in or visiting Hawaii.
