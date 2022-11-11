Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
FLIR ONE Edge Pro is the First True Wireless Mobile Infrared Camera for Mobile Devices
Teladyne FLIR’s Black Hornet 3 nano drone is designed exclusively for military use, while the FLIR ONE Edge Pro is available commercially and touted as the first true wireless mobile infrared camera for mobile devices. Unlike its predecessor, it doesn’t need to be attached to a smartphone to function, providing maximum flexibility for inspections.
US News and World Report
Chinese Brands Outnumber Foreign Names Among Singles Day Best-Sellers
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese consumers clutched their wallets tight in this year's Singles Day and continued seeking relatively economical home brands over pricier expensive labels, as strict COVID-19 curbs and economic uncertainty weighed on the shopping extravaganza. From the evening of Oct. 31 through Thursday, more than 2,000 items generated...
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
globalspec.com
Video: OKW’s smart new MINI-DATA-BOX for miniaturized go-anywhere electronic devices
OKW has extended its wide range of sensor enclosures with the launch of tough, elegant new MINI-DATA-BOX. Its different versions, sizes, colors and optional flanges offer 32 possible permutations — all available as standard. The innovative and compact MINI-DATA-BOX is ideal for applications including internet of things (IoT)/industrial IoT,...
Samsung Uses Blockchain-Based Security For Devices In Its Network
Samsung, the market leader in technology, has said it will use blockchain technology to ensure that all its innovative products are as safe as possible. And, if you are new to Crypto trading and investments, then you must check the bitcoin trading platform, BitiCodes. This means that the security layer is used by all Samsung ...
yankodesign.com
LG teases experimental transparent OLED TV that doubles as a shelf, notification center, and artificial fireplace
Although transparent OLEDs haven’t really become mainstream yet, it’s worth thinking about some of the places they could actually be useful. Take the OLED Shelf, for example – an award-winning concept from LG. Designed to blend right into your home’s decor, the OLED shelf comes with a mantelpiece on top, and a transparent glass panel on the base, running all the way to the floor. Where reality truly blurs into magic is when a part of the transparent glass panel comes to life with pixels, turning into a television. Designed to be a shelf, television, notification center, or even an ambient light, the OLED Shelf truly puts transparent displays to good use – and with the ability to selectively activate pixels, it really creates an experience that feels magical, with transparent glass suddenly turning into opaque dynamic images!
Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Rhinostics Inc. is excited to announce an expanded partnership with LVL technologies GmbH, which includes Rhinostics’ reselling of LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL’s distribution of Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria. By combining the Rhinostics’ sample collection device ingenuity with decapper technology, laboratories can benefit from an instantly scalable automated swab and small volume blood collection processing workflow. Automation breaks through manual bottlenecks during capping and recapping steps so that laboratories can increase throughput and consistency while also decreasing cumbersome steps as well as reagent and labor costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005373/en/ Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows (Photo: Business Wire)
satnews.com
SKYTRAC and corpuls’ real-time medical data transfer through satcom and cellular connectivity test is success
SKYTRAC Systems Ltd. (SKYTRAC), and corpuls have combined their expertise and successfully tested real-time medical data transfer through satellite communications and cellular connectivity. SKYTRAC provides satellite communications (satcom) and intelligent connectivity solutions, and corpuls, manufactures robust sophisticated preclinical patient monitoring systems, defibrillators, chest compression devices, and software products. corpuls’ latest...
CBS News
Samsung Black Friday sale starts today: Shop these CBS Essentials exclusive deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still two weeks away -- but CBS Essentials readers can get early access to the Samsung Black...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
TechRadar
Adobe Black Friday deals have arrived: save over 40% on Creative Cloud
Adobe has launched its Black Friday 2022 deal for the Creative Cloud All Apps bundle, which gives you its full suite of apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, and many others, for over 40% off in the first year. While November 25 is when most Black Friday deals will begin this year,...
financefeeds.com
Liquidnet launches analytics to equities trading application in EMEA
“We are bringing these analytics to the dealer’s desktop to support the far more manual, specialized, and nuanced trading of complex blocks.”. Liquidnet has integrated its proprietary trading analytics into its equities trading application to provide traders with access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real-time alerts and intuitive visualizations.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MateBook 14s 2022 and Watch GT 3 SE debut in Europe
Accessory Alder Lake Business Laptop Smartwatch Ultrabook Touchscreen Wearable. Huawei has started to release the new MateBook 14s 2022 to the European market, starting with the UK. The laptop is a refresh of the original 14s powered by the 12th-gen Core i7-12700H. The OEM touts it as a remote work-ready...
‘Magic in your own back yard’: Danish artist hides enormous trolls deep in Western Australia
“I was a total headache for my parents growing up,” says Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo, perched on the trunk of a eucalyptus tree in the bushland of Mandurah, an hour south of Perth. “I had so much energy and I loved building stuff, but I was so impatient. If I had an idea, I had to build it right now using whatever I could find around me.”
Woonsocket Call
Foundation Medicine Launches FoundationReport+™, a New Digital Reporting Experience to Streamline Precision Cancer Care
Innovative and interactive reporting functionality offers healthcare providers additional tools to complement integrated electronic health records and make it easier to review and act on results. Foundation Medicine, Inc., a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, today announced the launch of FoundationReport+, a new interactive digital report to enhance the...
