Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WDTN
Colder and Weekend Snowflakes
Behind a cold front, temperatures will drop down into the 30s overnight. Saturday will be much colder with highs only getting up near 40 degrees, and a few snow showers will develop. Little if any accumulation is expected. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 35. SATURDAY: Mostly...
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible
Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/8 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be 20 degrees colder with lots of sunshine out there. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 50s... around normal. Tonight will be even colder with lows around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it's another good looking day, but it will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so.Looking Ahead: On Thursday, temperatures start to bounce back... low 60s. As for Friday into Friday night, the rain from what's left of Subtropical Storm Nicole will likely move through our area. There's still some "wobbling" going on among the models, but at this point it looks like .5-2+" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain possible. That said, if this trend continues, we'll likely have to issue a yellow or red alert.
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend
THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & mild, drying out Saturday
This morning's early morning rain is out of here and we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today.Temps will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But that all changes tonight.It'll be much cooler overnight with temps falling into the 40s. A few showers are likely overnight into the first half of Sunday.Skies brighten a bit again by Sunday afternoon and temps will struggle to get into the low 50s, up to 20 degrees colder than today. By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s for many as our coldest air of the season settles in.Have a great weekend!
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth
The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
natureworldnews.com
Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
WVNT-TV
Fire risks run high with dry and windy conditions Thursday but rain is on the way after midnight!
FIRE RISKS REMAIN HIGH: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Very dry air, very dry vegetation, and southeast winds 10-15mph today could spell disaster for brush fires. Crews across the region are already fighting several large brush fires. Risk to property and life from fires getting out of hand quickly is very high. Hunters watch discharging your weapons in dry conditions, smokers make sure your lit cigarettes/cigars are completely out, drivers remember not to park hot cars on dry grasses or leaves. It’s also a bad idea to burn at this time so keep the brush piles for another day or so.
First Alert Forecast: Bright, chilly this afternoon
Say goodbye to the 60s and 70s ... even so long to the 50s after today! This morning's showers will move out by midday, and we'll see some brighter skies filter in.High temps were actually shortly after midnight and won't climb too much this afternoon, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Certainly a reality check after the past several days!There's a chance of some spotty drops or flakes in the mountains later today. Otherwise, it'll be drying out.Tonight will be one of the coldest yet as temps fall into the mid 30s in the city and 20s for the suburbs. Waking up Monday morning, wind chills for many will be in the 20s... and even some teens N&W!Monday itself will be filled with sunshine, but chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s. In fact, that'll be the case through this week as it remains 5-10 degrees below normal. Our next chance at rain after today is Tuesday night into Wednesday, perhaps even starting off as a mix in the higher elevations north and west. Stay tuned!
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
