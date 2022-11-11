Read full article on original website
KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Privy (the “Company”), a leading digital trust provider in Indonesia, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (“TMI”), and new investors including Singtel Innov8. The investment will help Privy strengthen its leading position as a digital signature and digital identity provider in Indonesia, support the development of new consumer and enterprise products to enable Indonesians and businesses to access a wider range of services securely and accelerate broader digital transformation.
Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Albaad Massuot Yitzhak, Corman, LA Fresh Group, Guy & O'Neill, & Healthy Hoohoo - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global feminine wipes market is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $1.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The feminine wipes market is expected to grow to $2.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
The powerful role of administrative leaders in high-value primary care
The market for health administrators in the U.S. is projected to grow 28 percent from 2021 to 2031, growing more rapidly than the average for all other occupations. Traditionally, those in health administration work in hospitals, large health systems, health plan organizations, and consulting firms. However, health administration has the potential to contribute value to every component of the U.S. health care system. Although health administration within independent primary care is scarce relative to the representation in hospitals and health systems, graduates of Masters of Health Administration (MHA) programs are well-equipped with foundational health care leadership knowledge that can make them powerful advocates for primary care.
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. were named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005064/en/ From left to right: Tony Mercurio, VP of Sales (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Doug Underwood, Tire Manager (Dot Transportation) Kyle Martin, Regional Sales Manager (Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.) Aaron McCrady, Service Representative (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance (Dot Transportation) Lou Helmsing, President (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Joe Helmsing, Chairman (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Dave Hamilton, Parts & Warranty Manager (Dot Transportation) JR Wasson, Director of Service (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Alan Shopman, Trailer Maintenance Manager (Dot Transportation) (Photo: Business Wire)
The healthiest way to design an office post-COVID means a lot of companies will need a complete overhaul
There’s no way to COVID-proof an office, but these design elements can help.
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region. Geneva, Switzerland – November 14, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Renae Rae as Director of Sales in North America, effective immediately. Ms. Rae will actively contribute to the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and she will be responsible for Sales Channel Distributors and Sales Representatives.
3D Animation Global Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Visual Effects in Film Drives Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Animation Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global 3D animation market is expected to grow from $18.66 billion in 2021 to $20.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The 3D animation market is expected to grow to $32.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.
Global Bioenergies agrees collaboration with Shell in the development of low carbon road fuels
Global Bioenergies agrees collaboration with Shell in the development of low carbon road fuels. Evry, 14 November 2022 - Following the delivery of testing samples this summer, Global Bioenergies and Shell agree to collaborate on the development and testing of low carbon road fuels. The first phase of this agreement...
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
Innate Pharma Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
Preliminary data from ongoing Phase 2 TELLOMAK trial of lacutamab demonstrated clinical activity in mycosis fungoides, presented at EORTC-CLTG annual meeting. Preliminary Sezary syndrome lacutamab Phase 2 data to be presented at ASH 2022 Annual Congress. Innovative ANKET™ pipeline will be on display at ASH 2022 Annual Congress. Cash...
Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite Announce Agreement to Build Connected In-process Data Software Using Dyndrite Application Development Kit
Furthering Sigma’s Path to Holistic Digital Quality, Dyndrite Generated Tool Paths to be Connected to In-Process Quality Data for the First Time. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," or "our"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today an agreement with Dyndrite™, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D®’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer Kit (ADK), users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics. This new solution marks Sigma’s connection to further cover the full quality value chain in additive manufacturing.
2022 China Nantong Talent Entrepreneurship Week and Science and Technology Industry Talent Development Conference Kicked Off
Nantong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - 2022 China Nantong Talent Entrepreneurship Week and Talent Innovation Ecology Conference opened in Nantong on November 8, 2022. Academicians and experts from key universities and institutes at home and abroad, top talents, famous enterprises, and investors gathered in Nantong to share the opportunities of the times and future development. At the opening ceremony, Nantong Talent Development Group released a comprehensive and full-cycle talent service system. 14 talent innovation and entrepreneurship competition were signed, according to the Nantong Talent Office.
Home Care Services Market is Slated to Grow at a CAGR of 9% During 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
The home care services market is primarily facing the challenge of low availability of labor force. Majority of laborers are turning to industrial areas, wherein demand for workforce is ever-growing in tandem with better payroll. NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2022 / The global home care services market...
Japneet Is Bringing High-Quality SEO and Digital Marketing Services to Toronto and Calgary, Canada
Japneet is a premier, full-service SEO expert proficient in providing SEO, link building, digital marketing, on-site SEO among other incredible services in Canada (Toronto, Calgary). A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and tricking...
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
Indonesia’s government security services to be equipped with premium fleet of electric motorcycles from Zero as part of presidential decree to host zero-emissions summit. Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions.
Pertamina, Keppel, Chevron to explore green hydrogen projects
JAKARTA, Nov 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Pertamina NRE, Keppel Infrastructure, and Chevron have signed an agreement to explore green hydrogen and green ammonia development projects in Indonesia, primarily in Sumatra. "The development of green hydrogen and green ammonia has an important role in Indonesia's Net Zero Emissions road...
Europe AR/VR Chip Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, NVIDIA, Intel, Samsung Electronics, QUALCOMM & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Europe AR/VR Chip Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Device Type, End-user, Chip Type, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Europe AR/VR Chip Market would witness market growth of 25.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028). The collection and...
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Advanced Micro Devices, Ally Financial, AppLovin, Coherent, FIGS, Nvidia, RingCentral, Spirit Aerosystems, Walgreens Boots Alliance
Monday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Ally Financial, AppLovin, Coherent, FIGS, Nvidia, RingCentral, Spirit Aerosystems and Walgreens Boots Alliance.
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Schmitt Industries, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - SMIT
If you purchased Schmitt Industries securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Schmitt Industries class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8823 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
