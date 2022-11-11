Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet...
Ron DeSantis Beat Charlie Crist–But Defeating Donald Trump Will Be a Much Harder Task
When the smoke cleared on Tuesday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis scored an impressive win over former Gov. Charlie Crist and now attention will turn to the 2024 presidential election. Even before Election Day, the 2024 buzz began to build. Rumors ran wild that former President Donald Trump would launch another...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Trump comes up with a new nickname for DeSantis, while DeSantis avoids talking about Trump
Tension has been budding between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — two of the Sunshine State’s biggest Republicans. Trump didn’t endorse the Floridian this year in the state’s gubernatorial race and DeSantis, in turn, didn’t attend Trump’s rally on Sunday, as I previously reported for the Deseret News.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”. Trump has warned Florida’s...
Trump 'Feels Betrayed' by DeSantis as Florida Governor Suffers Rally Snub
Donald Trump has reignited speculation that his relationship with one-time close ally Ron DeSantis is becoming increasingly strained as the former president announced he will hold a Florida rally for Senator Marco Rubio without the governor. The former president will attend a rally in support of Rubio's reelection campaign at...
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis. Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters. Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on...
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
News4Jax.com
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump takes shot a Gov. DeSantis ahead of midterm elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump appeared to take a subtle shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a campaign rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania. At one point during his speech, Trump referred to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. According to Oxford Languages, sanctimonious is a...
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Click10.com
Demings releases ad with Trump’s insults ahead of rally with Rubio in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Sen. Marco Rubio plans to get ready to close his U.S. Senate reelection campaign with a big rally Sunday in Miami-Dade County and the support of former President Donald Trump, who is preparing to launch his 2024 reelection campaign. Ahead of the rally in Tamiami, Rubio’s opponent,...
Click10.com
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
"Florida is where woke goes to die," Gov. Ron DeSantis says after reelection victory
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis secured his second term in office on Tuesday, defeating Democratic nominee Charlie Crist by a significant margin in this year's midterm elections. The projected win for DeSantis — a conservative who has become a prominent fixture of the Republican Party in recent years, and is favored...
DeSantis hopes to use his strong election victory to demonstrate strength of support before launching a presidential bid
Before launching his presidential bid, Governor DeSantis reportedly wanted to make sure he had a solid base of support by winning re-election with a significant margin of victory, and he did.
WESH
Republican Marco Rubio wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010...
