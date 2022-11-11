It would seem Florence Pugh is well and truly done with Don’t Worry Darling, and who can blame her? The now infamous film met with press disaster after press disaster before it even made it to screen, with reports of animosity between director Olivia Wilde and Pugh on set, Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles, and then the infamous “did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?” moment from the film’s screening in Venice. Any sane person would be more than happy to put that behind them and move on.

