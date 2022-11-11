ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans Reportedly Dating Actress: 'It's Serious'

Chris Evans is reportedly dating actress Alba Baptista. The two have been dating for over a year and their relationship is "serious," a source told PEOPLE Thursday. Baptista, 25, is a Portuguese actress who made her English-language acting debut in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
Florence Pugh outwardly avoids answering any question about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

It would seem Florence Pugh is well and truly done with Don’t Worry Darling, and who can blame her? The now infamous film met with press disaster after press disaster before it even made it to screen, with reports of animosity between director Olivia Wilde and Pugh on set, Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles, and then the infamous “did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?” moment from the film’s screening in Venice. Any sane person would be more than happy to put that behind them and move on.
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw

A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
‘The English’: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Tease Onscreen Chemistry

There’s a lot to glean from Prime Video‘s six-part limited series The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The drama is a Western by means of the genre, but it’s also a story about identity, survival, revenge, and even romance as two unlikely individuals come together to make an epic journey across a sprawling landscape. When Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt) arrives out west, she’s greeted with the kind of hostility that one might expect from a brutal and often lawless area of the country.
