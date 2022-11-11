A recently-reworked champion in League of Legends is receiving a few gameplay updates that might allow him to flourish in more than just his intended role. Riot Twin Enso, a champion designer for League, revealed today that Riot is looking at various changes for Dr. Mundo, many of which are aimed at making the goofy champion more viable in the jungle. Like the previously-announced Zeri changes, these adjustments are expected to be available for testing on the PBE later today, with no indication as to when they will reach the live servers.

17 HOURS AGO