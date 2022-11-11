Read full article on original website
WNEM
Local group to open new men’s shelter in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the winter months approach, the need for shelter is growing more important; which is a need Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all to well. “I’ve lived the experience of homelessness at one time in my life, and...
Saginaw home to new family literacy center operated by READ Association
SAGINAW, MI — Leaders with a nonprofit here hope a new literacy center will help children and their families “make up lost ground” after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted reading education in classrooms. In October, the READ Association of Saginaw County opened the Carolyn R. Otto Family Literacy...
Get in the holiday spirit with these upcoming events in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — From musicals and concerts to a Christmas tree raffle, here are some upcoming events to get you in the holiday spirit. 2022 Festival of Trees holiday season kickoff to honor veterans. Returning this year on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, the Festival of Trees, held annually...
Sparc Angel offering ‘forever jewelry’ in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — “Forever jewelry,” jewelry that you don’t take off, is trending, and a shop in downtown Bay City is offering customizable pieces. Unlike most bracelets and necklaces, which have clasps, Sparc Angel’s forever jewelry, sometimes called permanent jewelry, is welded together so the wearer can’t remove it without cutting it.
Mi Health Clinic giving away 300 Thanksgiving turkeys in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Mi Health Clinic is preparing to give away 300 turkeys to help area residents in need celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The health organization’s annual turkey giveaway will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Mi Health Clinic’s family care/urgent care office, 3925 Fortune Blvd. in Saginaw.
WILX-TV
Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Christmas Tree farm in Clinton County will not be open for normal business this year because deer ate most of their trees. The damage happened at Reverman Tree Farms, located on Forest Hill Road, where deer chewed away roughly 2,000 trees. Jim Reverman, who...
Free turkeys, vaccines to be offered at Flint healthcare event
FLINT, MI - Hamilton Community Health Network and Molina Healthcare are hosting a drive-thru community event this week. The event is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Hamilton’s North Pointe Clinic, 5710 Clio Rd in Flint, and is open to the public. “We encourage our Molina...
Saginaw V.A. hospital surpasses veteran housing goal
SAGINAW, MI—The Aleda E. Lutz V.A. medical center in Saginaw has announced that it has both met and surpassed a goal given to it in April to permanently house 137 Veterans. According to a release put out by the medical center, the housing program is part of V.A. Secretary Denis McDonough’s nationwide 38,000 veteran housing challenge.
WNEM
Hunters, businesses prepare for deer firearm season
LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Deer Firearm hunting season starts Tuesday. Outdoor and hunting stores are busy, selling permits, supplies, and warm clothing with the colder weather ahead. In Linwood, some hunters are seeing a larger deer population than usual. Most are stopping in at Frank’s Great Outdoors to buy warmer...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Midland
Midland is a quiet city founded in the 1820s as a fur trading post and is currently the 5th largest city in the state of Michigan. The city contains a wonderful mixture of peaceful, natural escapes and exciting and unique activities. So whether you want to retreat into nature or to a patio with a cold craft beer, you’ll find enough to do in Midland to keep you busy.
Save the Date! Frankenmuth Filmed Christmas Movie is Back This Season
A few years ago, Frankenmuth was in the spotlight with a film that was shot right here locally in mid-Michigan. A Christmas Movie Christmas featured local actors and extras from in and around the area along with the main stars. If you happened to miss it you’re going to get another shot again this year to catch a little bit of Hollywood that's Pure Michigan.
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
WNEM
Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
WNEM
Bay City bridge toll
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
WNEM
Cold night ahead followed by a quiet Monday. Snow shower chances by Tuesday.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A busy wintry weekend will come to a close this evening with a few more flurries for a few of our communities, specifically across our far northwestern areas. Tonight, expect low temperatures to fall into the low 20s for most with upper teens expected across the north woods. Winds will be calm down some overnight as well, becoming light and variable.
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
WNEM
Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said. According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly. Firefighters were walking the...
michiganradio.org
Consumers Energy seeks "crippling" wind farm tax clawbacks from Tuscola County schools
Consumers Energy is suing more than a hundred schools, townships, and social service groups in Tuscola County, seeking about $8 million in tax clawbacks. More than a decade ago, the districts and other groups agreed to allow Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, and standalone wind energy companies like Next Energy to build wind farms in the region — in return for a specified amount of tax revenue over a 20 or 30 year time period.
Toxic Velsicol properties being transferred to Michigan land bank
ST. LOUIS, MI — Toxic mid-Michigan properties contaminated by Velsicol Chemical Corp. are being transferred to the State Land Bank Authority amid an acceleration in cleanup following an infusion of federal infrastructure law funding. The land bank is in the final stages of acquiring polluted Velsicol properties in Gratiot...
