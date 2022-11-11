ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

28 Sturgeon Bay artists in 24 locations are taking part in annual art crawl

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
STURGEON BAY - One of the city's pre-Thanksgiving traditions returns when artists and galleries open their doors for the 15th annual Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl taking place Nov, 18 to 20.

The idea behind the art crawl is to offer an opportunity for the public to not just view original artwork but also to meet the local artists and talk to them about their methods and techniques, check out their studios and galleries, and be able to purchase their works.

The crawl has taken place on the weekend before Thanksgiving every year since 2007, except for the COVID-19 pandemic-plagued year of 2020. Starting that first year with four artists exhibiting in their home studios, the event has grown to this year feature 28 artists presenting their work at 24 venues around Sturgeon Bay.

The artwork on display this year includes ceramics, drawings, glass art, jewelry, metalwork, mixed-media work, paintings and woodworking.

The locations for the artists taking part include homes, studios and galleries in and around Sturgeon Bay, from downtown and within the city to County M to the west, Salona Road to the south and Moore Road, North Lake Michigan Drive and Glidden Road to the north. All host venues will display a sign for visibility, and maps showing the locations will be available.

One venue and several artists are participating for the first time. The new venue is M3, 142 S. Third Ave., the event and education satellite location of the Miller Art Museum. It will feature three artists and exhibit work by area high school students during the crawl and host the traditional Kick-Off Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18. The party is free and open to the public, who can meet the crawl artists under one roof and see one piece by each artist.

Artists new to the crawl this year are David Nielsen, a painter from Madison who is showing his work at Dromhus on Jefferson Street; and Joe Taylor, a stone jewelry artist showing his work at his South 15th Avenue location.

Other participating artits are Kari Anderson, Prisca Benson-Fittshur, Liz Butler, Jeanne Demers, Michael A. Doerr, Jane Faella, Lynn Gilchrist, Helen del Guidice, Karen Hertz-Sumnicht, Jeanne Kuhns, Margaret Lockwood, Pat Olson, Kollin Orthober, Jeremy Popelka, Monica Ramirez, Julia Redwine, Melissa Resch, Mac Schueppert, Claudia Scimeca, Barbara Lee Shakal, Linda Sheard, Deb Stroh-Larson, Seth Taylor, Stephanie Trenchard, Kerry Vavra and Dale Vanden Houten.

Besides finding beautiful and interestiong fine art, crawl visitors also can win an original turned wood platter made by Doerr at his well-known Doerr Woodworking studio. Visitors may sign slips at all locations for a chance to win the one-of-a-kind piece that has become known as the “Doerr Prize,” with the drawing taking place after the crawl.

All venues for the Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18 to 20. Crawl maps are available at the crawl website, each crawl location, the Artists Guild art store on North Third Avenue, Destination Sturgeon Bay on South Third Avenue, and other shops and businesses throughout the city. For more information, visit www.sturgeonbayartcrawl.com.

