Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
SBA loan deadline approaches for W.Va. and Ohio residents affected by May 6 flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Businesses and residents in West Virginia and Ohio affected by May 6 flooding eligible for Small Business Administration loans must file return applications for physical property damage by Monday, Nov. 14. The deadline for economic injury application is June 15, 2023. A disaster declaration from...
wchstv.com
Organizations join forces to assess need of recovery high school in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As more recovery high schools started popping up across the country, the Putnam Wellness Coalition and the Regional Family Resource Network went to the drawing board to see if the educational model could work in West Virginia. Recovery high schools are secondary schools designed to...
wchstv.com
West Virginia vacationers react to Hurricane Nicole
DAYTONA, Fla. (WCHS) — On Sunday, West Virginia native Jennifer Ballard boarded her flight to Daytona Beach, her favorite vacation spot. Days later, Hurricane Nicole made landfall. "This is something that the community will never forget," Ballard said. For years, Jennifer Ballard has headed to Daytona Beach for the...
wchstv.com
High School Football Scores: Week 12
Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30.
Comments / 0