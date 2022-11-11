ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wchstv.com

West Virginia vacationers react to Hurricane Nicole

DAYTONA, Fla. (WCHS) — On Sunday, West Virginia native Jennifer Ballard boarded her flight to Daytona Beach, her favorite vacation spot. Days later, Hurricane Nicole made landfall. "This is something that the community will never forget," Ballard said. For years, Jennifer Ballard has headed to Daytona Beach for the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

