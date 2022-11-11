ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

UNC football vs. Wake Forest staff predictions

By Zack Pearson
 2 days ago

Mack Brown and the UNC football program face a tough test on Saturday night as they take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

The Demon Deacons enter this one riding a two-game losing streak but still have the firepower on offense to pull off the upset here. Plus, it’s a road game in primetime which should have the fans amped up.

For UNC, they are hoping to hold on to its College Football Playoff ranking and also clinch the ACC Coastal Division in the process. This is a big opportunity for UNC to make a statement in primetime as well.

As game day looms, let’s take a look at our staff predictions for the Week 11 showdown between UNC and Wake Forest.

Zack Pearson

Prediction: UNC 31, Wake Forest 30 Season record: 7-2 This is an interesting game for the Tar Heels and a tough one. While Wake Forest's offense has struggled over the past two games, they are capable of putting up a lot of points. And that's not good for UNC's defense as we have seen this season. This game certainly feels like one the Tar Heels defense is going to have to make a few big stands, especially late while the offense continues to find the end zone.

Alec Lasley

Prediction: UNC 38, UVA 31 Season record: 8-1 UNC seems to be on a mission this year and with every week that passes, it becomes more clear that a potential ACC title is not out of the question. But, in order to get there, they will need to pass another test this week on the road against a powerful Wale Forest offense. Not only is it one the most explosive offenses they’ve played this year, they will also be going up against one of the top QBs in the conference. The Tar Heels have been slow out of the gate to start the last few games and can’t have that same slow start in this one. Look for a high-scoring game and it may come down to the team who has the ball last.

The Reidsville Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
