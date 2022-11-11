ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast locals travel back to yesteryear at the Sarasota Medieval Fair

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you’re interested in archaic duals, or metal working by a real blacksmith— the Sarasota Medieval Fair is the place to get your fix. Tucked in the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City, people are able to transport themselves to yesteryear. With Hurricanes...
SARASOTA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers

Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hootenanny benefits historic Old Miakka Schoolhouse

MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - Organizers of an annual Sunday event believe their efforts are keeping the country country--one dollar at a time. The Miakka Community Club is putting on a show to preserve history this weekend by hosting its annual Hootenanny, a fundraiser benefitting the Old Miakka Schoolhouse. That schoolhouse, built in 1914, is in need of some maintenance and the community is turning out to make sure it gets all the needed care.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Nathan Benderson Park to hold Veterans New Paddler Day this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park will be holding a special event for all Veterans out on the water!. If you’re a military veteran, whether abled, disabled or wounded, there’s room for you on the NBP Veterans paddling team — So fall in and get in sync with us! Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen alike, come try out paddling and contemplate being part of a team.
SARASOTA, FL
TheDailyBeast

‘Rock Star’ Con Artist Ran Wild. Then He Met Dick Vitale.

It was too good to be true, with a Florida twist.After agreeing to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a Sarasota dealership last month, police say, a man who called himself Robert Banagino told the manager helping him sign for the luxury car retailing for over $132,000 that he had an unusual problem.The self-styled New York businessman said he had traveled to Florida as part of his hurricane relief business in the wake of the devastation wrought by Ian, and decided to purchase two properties in the same number of days, according to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office police report. At...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey

The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties

VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Nov 12, 2022

"When that is mixed with such strong candidates from Governor DeSantis to all of our local Republicans, we have a formula that has paid off." [Dialogue] About the SRQ DAILY | Perspectives Edition. SRQ Daily: The Perspectives Edition features analysis, commentary and insight on current events in Sarasota and Manatee...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Venice Beach : Enjoy the Beautiful Atmosphere in Venice beach

There are many things to do in Venice. Venice is also a great place for fossil hunting. Venice Beach, Florida, offers visitors a wide expanse of white sand and turquoise waters, as well as a panoramic view of the Gulf of Mexico. Located just a half-mile from the city center, this beach is easy to access. The beach area is accessible by a short drive along West Venice Avenue. Once you reach the beach, you can walk a short distance to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
VENICE, FL

