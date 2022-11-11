Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast locals travel back to yesteryear at the Sarasota Medieval Fair
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you’re interested in archaic duals, or metal working by a real blacksmith— the Sarasota Medieval Fair is the place to get your fix. Tucked in the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City, people are able to transport themselves to yesteryear. With Hurricanes...
cohaitungchi.com
Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers
Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
Mysuncoast.com
Hootenanny benefits historic Old Miakka Schoolhouse
MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - Organizers of an annual Sunday event believe their efforts are keeping the country country--one dollar at a time. The Miakka Community Club is putting on a show to preserve history this weekend by hosting its annual Hootenanny, a fundraiser benefitting the Old Miakka Schoolhouse. That schoolhouse, built in 1914, is in need of some maintenance and the community is turning out to make sure it gets all the needed care.
Mysuncoast.com
Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
Mysuncoast.com
Nathan Benderson Park to hold Veterans New Paddler Day this weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park will be holding a special event for all Veterans out on the water!. If you’re a military veteran, whether abled, disabled or wounded, there’s room for you on the NBP Veterans paddling team — So fall in and get in sync with us! Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen alike, come try out paddling and contemplate being part of a team.
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
‘Rock Star’ Con Artist Ran Wild. Then He Met Dick Vitale.
It was too good to be true, with a Florida twist.After agreeing to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a Sarasota dealership last month, police say, a man who called himself Robert Banagino told the manager helping him sign for the luxury car retailing for over $132,000 that he had an unusual problem.The self-styled New York businessman said he had traveled to Florida as part of his hurricane relief business in the wake of the devastation wrought by Ian, and decided to purchase two properties in the same number of days, according to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office police report. At...
Longboat Observer
Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey
The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties
VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
Beach Beacon
Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Nov 12, 2022
"When that is mixed with such strong candidates from Governor DeSantis to all of our local Republicans, we have a formula that has paid off." [Dialogue] About the SRQ DAILY | Perspectives Edition. SRQ Daily: The Perspectives Edition features analysis, commentary and insight on current events in Sarasota and Manatee...
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
Longboat Observer
Lido Shores’ homes stand as a testament of time — and fabulous architecture
What will the house of the future look like? In the post-World War II boom years, modernist architects across America tackled that question. Sarasota-based architects were no exception. They came up with a bold set of answers in a neighborhood just north of Lido Key. Welcome to Lido Shores. Its...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
cltampa.com
This St. Pete home in Historic Old Northeast comes with a hidden speakeasy and Biggie Smalls-themed bathroom
A fully redone St. Petersburg home with a secret boozy addition is now on the market in the Old Historic Old Northeast neighborhood. Located at 425 20th Ave NE, the 3,489-square-foot home was built in 1927, and is currently owned by former Cox Media Vice President Keith Lawless, who stepped down from the position last summer.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
nomadlawyer.org
Venice Beach : Enjoy the Beautiful Atmosphere in Venice beach
There are many things to do in Venice. Venice is also a great place for fossil hunting. Venice Beach, Florida, offers visitors a wide expanse of white sand and turquoise waters, as well as a panoramic view of the Gulf of Mexico. Located just a half-mile from the city center, this beach is easy to access. The beach area is accessible by a short drive along West Venice Avenue. Once you reach the beach, you can walk a short distance to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
