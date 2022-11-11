ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football vs. Nebraska game predictions: We expect Wolverines to roll Big Red

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan football game against Nebraska on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC):

Tony Garcia

The only missing piece on this Michigan team is deep passing game. The defense is shutting things down on the ground and through the air (except for a few deep passes) and Nebraska will have an inexperienced quarterback. The Wolverines have been known as a second-half team, outscoring their past four opponents, 100-3, after the intermission, but this is the week they get out to a fast start and it gets out of hand quickly. The pick: Michigan 44, Nebraska 10.

Carlos Monarrez

We seem to be on a collision course for undefeated Michigan vs. undefeated Ohio State. That makes this a game in which U-M can maintain laser focus and make the Cornhuskers wish they had never left the Big 12. Nebraska’s a train wreck after Scott Frost was fired in September, and with quarterback Casey Thompson due to miss the game with an injury, Michigan might have more trouble against Georgia Southern this week. The pick: Michigan 55, Nebraska 10.

RAINER SABIN:J.J. McCarthy doesn't think Michigan's offense 'should be stopped.' Is that just bluster?

Rainer Sabin

This matchup would have been a lot more intriguing 25 years ago, back when both programs were at the top of the polls. But now Michigan is the only one occupying that rarefied air. Nebraska, on the other hand, is a sinking ship that already dumped its captain, Scott Frost. Interim coach Mickey Joseph has tried to salvage the team, but the Huskers continue to take on water and will slide further into the abyss as they head for their fourth straight defeat Saturday. The pick: Michigan 38, Nebraska 13.

NICE PLAY, EH?How did Michigan QB J.J McCarthy get so tough? He's a hockey player

Jeff Seidel

Do any of these games really matter? No. I mean, of course, Michigan has to keep winning. But all that matters is Ohio State. So you watch each game, wondering how it translates. And it really doesn’t. So give Michigan another win. Another chance to set up some false tendencies for the Buckeyes. Another week closer to the only thing that matters. The pick: Michigan 45, Nebraska 10.

SHAWN WINDSOR:How a more 'hands on' Jim Harbaugh is leaving his fingerprints on Michigan

Shawn Windsor

So if we’re following the pattern, the Wolverines will trail, 13-10, at the half and then shut out the Cornhuskers in the second. Or maybe Nebraska is just that bad U-M rolls from the opening kick and gives up a late TD. Either way, it won’t be close. The pick: Michigan 37, Nebraska 13.

RAINER SABIN:WRs are ghosting Michigan football while clock management woes threaten Michigan State

